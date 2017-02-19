L-C sends stable of wrestlers to state

SEYMOUR – The Luxemburg-Casco wrestling team will be sending its usual stable of qualifiers to the WIAA individual state tournament this year.

The Spartans had nine wrestlers advance to state on Saturday from the WIAA Division 2 Seymour sectional, including championships won by sophomore Bryce Bosman (113 pounds), sophomore Nathan Ronsman (126), junior Devan Vandenbush (152), senior Dalton Smerchek (170) and senior Phil Rasmussen (285).

The top three individuals from D2 and D3 sectionals advance to state.

It’s the 17th straight year L-C has had at least four state qualifiers.

The Spartans’ other state qualifiers were freshman Lucas Joniaux (106), freshman Reece Worachek (120), junior Cameron Lemmens (138) and junior Nate Lloyd (220).

Bosman and Ronsman became two-time state qualifiers, while Smerchek advanced for the third straight year after winning his first sectional title.

Bosman won his first sectional title with a 5-0 decision over Two Rivers sophomore Joey Bianchi in a rematch of last year’s 106-pound D2 state championship.

Bergelin, Frerk back to state: Denmark senior Brock Bergelin and junior Josh Frerk both advanced back to state.

Bergelin became a three-time sectional champion by winning the 120-pound weight class. However, the two-time state champion got a bit of a scare in his opening match Saturday when he gave up the first back points of his high school career against Little Chute’s Adam Kilgas.

“I went in on a double leg, but instead of going in at like a 45-degree angle, I just kept driving him forward and he tossed me through,” said Bergelin, who is ranked No. 1 at his weight class in D2 by WIWrestling.com. “I got stuck on my back and all of a sudden the whole place just starts going nuts. I was pretty unfazed about the whole situation, but mom and dad were freaking out.”

Bergelin became the Vikings’ first three-time state qualifier since Mark Thiem did so from 2003-05.

Frerk placed second at 285 to qualify for state for the second time in three years. He recorded a pin in the semifinals to not only punch his ticket back to state, but pick up the 100th win of his career.

“I’ve been working up for this ever since regionals last year,” Frerk said.

Oconto Falls sending six: Oconto Falls had six wrestlers advance to state, including sectional titles by seniors Bryce Ash (145) and Nate Trepanier (160).

It’s was Trepanier third sectional title of his career.

“It’s really exciting,” Trepanier said. “It’s really good getting back there. It’s been a long year since then and we have a bunch of teammates going down with me.”

Ash and senior Mac Winkler (182) qualified for state for a second time, while freshman Tyler Budz (106), senior Brice Delzer (170) and junior Dan Ausloos (285) advanced for the first time.

Oconto Falls will attempt to advance a wrestler to the state finals for an eighth straight year.

Krull gets state sendoff on home mat: Seymour senior Justin Krull advanced to state for the second straight year by placing second at 160 pounds and doing so on his home mat.

“It meant a lot,” Krull said. “I was telling my coaches before we even got out here today that no matter what happens out here, as long as I get to finish off wrestling in front of the people who were not only with me since I was young, but just with me through this whole process, I’ll be good.”

Peshtigo’s Lepkowski qualifies: Peshtigo senior Cam Lepkowski qualified for state with a third-place finish at 195.

Lepkowski won the place via injury default after Oconto Falls senior Garret Cole was called for a slam.

Lepkowski injured his right shoulder and is hopeful he will be cleared to advance to state.

“I hope so. I’m going to see how it looks throughout the week and if I’m able to wrestle I’m going to wrestle,” Lepkowski said.

Team scores: Luxemburg-Casco 165.5, Oconto Falls 126, Freedom 77.5, Wrightstown 74.5, Two Rivers 67, Denmark 54, Nekoosa/Assumption/Port Edwards 29, Little Chute 28, Lakeland 27, Antigo 26, Seymour 25, Mosinee 24.5, Omro 23, New London 21, Waupaca 16, Wautoma/Wild Rose 16, Berlin 12, Peshtigo 10, Tomahawk 9, Fox Valley Lutheran 0, Winneconne 0.

Local state qualifiers

106: 2, Lucas Joniaux, L-C; 3, Tyler Budz, OF.

113: 1, Bryce Bosman, L-C.

120: 1, Brock Bergelin, DEN; 2, Reece Worachek, L-C.

126: 1, Nathan Ronsman, L-C.

132: 3, Ben Durocher, WRI.

138: 3, Cameron Lemmens, L-C.

145: 1, Bryce Ash, OF.

152: 1, Devan Vandenbush, L-C.

160: 1, Nate Trepanier, OF; 2, Justin Krull, SEY.

170: 1, Dalton Smerchek, L-C; 2, Brice Delzer, OF.

182: 1, Bryce Herlache, WRI; 2, Mac Winkler, OF.

195: 1, Matthew Van Eperen, WRI; 3, Cam Lepkowski, PES.

220: 2, Nate Lloyd, L-C.

285: 1, Phil Rasmussen, L-C; 2, Josh Frerk, DEN; 3, Dan Ausloos.