L-C wrestling headed back to state

FREEDOM – The Luxemburg-Casco wrestling team is headed back to the barn in Madison.

The Spartans claimed a 36-29 victory over Oconto Falls on Tuesday to win the WIAA Division 2 Freedom sectional title to punch their ticket back to the UW Field House.

L-C advances to face Lomira on March 4 in a D2 state semifinal at 10 a.m.

It will be the program’s 16th state appearance overall since the WIAA started determining team champions with a dual tournament in 1992.

Tuesday’s win ensures the team’s seniors will get to experience state for the first time, continuing a tradition in which every single class it has had has gotten at least one opportunity to make it to team state since the dual format began. The Spartans last advanced to team state in 2013.

“It feels great,” L-C senior Dalton Smerchek said. “We knew that all year. Coach said do it for the seniors. But we were really doing it all for each other. We’re one big family and just getting that weight off our shoulders is fantastic.”

The Spartans posted nine wins against the Panthers in a rematch of a North Eastern Conference dual from Jan. 31, which saw L-C win 45-18 with five pins.

The Spartans managed to get bonus points in only four matches on Tuesday, including pins by sophomore Bryce Bosman (113 pounds) and junior Cameron Lemmens (138).

Lemmens’ pin clinched the dual, which began at the 170-pound weight class with Smerchek picking up a major decision victory.

“It was grinding out matches,” L-C second-year head coach Chas Treml said. “It’s what we’ve been working on. We’ve been prepping them for it. We know each other so well, and have seen each other so many times in our conference or at tournaments, you’re not going to get a lot of matches with bonus points.”

Oconto Falls got a technical fall from senior Mac Winkler at 182, but didn’t score again until the 132-pound weight class when an injury default went to Kenton Peterson. An injury default also went to Isaac Diaz in the last match of the dual at 160.

The starting weight of 170 also put two of the Panthers’ best wrestlers at the end of the lineup with the dual already clinched. Seniors Bryce Ash (145) and Nate Trepanier (152) both picked up pins to close the gap to what had become a 30-5 lead at one point.

“It didn’t matter,” Oconto Falls tri-head coach Marc Kinziger said about the starting weight. “They were better than us today.”

L-C and Oconto Falls made quick work of their sectional semifinal opponents Tuesday. The Spartans upended Antigo with eight pins, while the Panthers recorded nine pins in topping Wautoma/Wild Rose.

L-C and Oconto Falls, ranked No. 2 and 3 in WIWrestling.com’s D2 state rankings, each have 12 individual qualifiers for Saturday’s Seymour sectional. They also have a combined 19 state-ranked wrestlers.

Antigo and Wautoma/Wild Rose combined for three state-ranked wrestlers coming into team sectionals.

Luxemburg-Casco 64, Antigo 6

106: Lucas Joniaux, L-C, dec. Neil Bretl, 7-2; 113: Bryce Bosman, L-C, tech. fall Sam Hoffman, 15-0; 120: Reece Worachek, L-C, pin Nathan Dykstra, 5:38; 126: Nathan Ronsman, L-C, maj. dec. Benjamin Stimac, 15-2; 132: Colton Worachek, L-C, pin Dylan Dykstra, :49; 138: Cameron Lemmens, L-C, pin Dylan Warax, 1:14; 145: Garrett Jeanquart, L-C, maj. dec. John Schlieve, 15-4; 152: Devan Vandenbush, L-C, pin Garret Balis, :33; 160: Korbin Krueger, A, dec. Jacob Zellner, 8-5; 170: Will Dixon, A, dec. Dakota Robinson, 4-3; 182: Dalton Smerchek, L-C, pin Collinn Eldridge, 2:27; 195: Austin Leroy, L-C, pin Nick Roller, :48; 220: Nate Lloyd, L-C, pin Qwan Bussey, 1:48; 285: Phil Rasmussen, L-C, pin Noah Williams, 1:38. Matches started at 160.

Oconto Falls 67, Wautoma/Wild Rose 8

106: Tyler Budz, OF, pin Dylan Hughes, 1:34; 113: Collin Schindel, OF, pin Abram Lezama, 3:32; 120: Bryce Peterson, OF, pin Creedon Abraham, :51; 126: Wyatt Borkovec, OF, pin Keegan Taivalmaa, 4:20; 132: Tanner Deist, W/WR, tech. fall Bodee Woods, 16-0; 138: Trevor Pankratz, OF, pin Jacob Gaboury-Gorges, 2:36; 145: Bryce Ash, OF, pin Paul Hernandez, 2:41; 152: Nate Trepanier, OF, pin Brian Ortega, :56; 160: Isaac Diaz, OF, maj. dec. Thomas Dopp, 11-3; 170: Brice Delzer, OF, dec. Andrew Henschel, 9-4; 182: Mac Winkler, OF, pin Damean Netzler, :59; 195: Lucas Hackney, W/WR, dec. Garret Cole, 3-2; 220: Trent Peetz, OF, pin Jesse Schauer, 4:49; 285: Dan Ausloos, OF, won by forfeit. Matches started at 160.

Luxemburg-Casco 36, Oconto Falls 29

106: Lucas Joniaux, L-C, dec. Tyler Budz, 5-2; 113: Bryce Bosman, L-C, pin Collin Schindel, 3:33; 120: Reece Worachek, L-C, dec. Bryce Peterson, 3-1; 126: Nathan Ronsman, L-C, tech. fall Wyatt Borkovec, 8-3; 132: Kenton Peterson, OF, inj. def. Colton Worachek, 1:54; 138: Cameron Lemmens, L-C, pin Trevor Pankratz, 1:37; 145: Bryce Ash, OF, pin Jared Jadin, 2:08; 152: Nate Trepanier, OF, pin Hunter Larkin, 3:27; 160: Isaac Diaz, OF, inj. def. Jacob Zellner, 3:45; 170: Dalton Smerchek, L-C, maj. dec. Brice Delzer, 10-2; 182: Mac Winkler, OF, tech. fall Dakota Robinson, 26-9; 195: Austin Leroy, L-C, dec. Garret Cole, 6-2; 220: Nate Lloyd, L-C, Trent Peetz, 5-1; 285: Phil Rasmussen, L-C, dec. Dan Ausloos, 5-4. Matches started at 170.

Division 1

Kaukauna 57,

Pulaski 9

PULASKI – Second-ranked Kaukauna rolled past No. 7 Pulaski in the Division 1 sectional final.

The Ghosts won seven of the eight contested matches, including three by pinfall.

Brandon King won Pulaski’s lone contested match at 195 pounds and Jake Gille won via forfeit at 160 pounds.

Kaukauna 57, Pulaski 9

106: Mason Campshure, KAU, def. Mitchell Kitzman, TF 17-1; 113: John Diener, KAU, def. Owen Heinz, 3-1; 120: Brandon Micksh, KAU, pinned Brady Sorenson, 4:54; 126: Mikael Kolosso, KAU, def. Logan Bellow, 5-2; 132: Jacob Schramm, KAU, won by forfeit; 138: Trent Leon, KAU, won by forfeit; 145: Jacob Canner, KAU, def. Brock Gracyalny, Maj 9-0; 152: Double forfeit; 160: Jake Gille, PUL, won by forfeit; 170: Bryson Alsteen, KAU, pinned Lucas Gracyalny, 0:48; 182: Sebastian Egan, KAU, won by forfeit; 195: Brandon King, PUL, def. Jon Heilman, 5-1; 220: Mason VanAsten, KAU, won by forfeit; 285: Keaton Kluever, KAU, pinned Liam Fahey, 1:21.

Division 3

Stratford 45, Coleman 22

AMHERST – Second-ranked Coleman fell to top-ranked Stratford in a D3 sectional semifinal.

Stratford recorded pins in five of the first six matches to take a commanding lead before Jordan Blanchard recorded the Cougars’ first win at 170 pounds. Stratford posted wins in nine of the 12 contested matches.

Donovan Salewski (285) and Kotlin Grzybowski (106) picked up Coleman’s other wins in contested matches.

Stratford 45, Coleman 22

106: Koltin Grzybowski, COL, maj. dec. Manny Drexler, 16-7; 113: Caleb Gross, COL, won by forfeit; 120: Kasey Casper, COL, won by forfeit; 126: Derek Marten, S, pin Sam Kuchta, 2:33; 132: Jake Drexler, S, pin Jake Baldwin, 1:01; 138: Dilan Dehlinger, S, pin Billy Ganter, 2:34; 145: Jordan Becker, S, pin John Bieber, 2:57; 152: Jeremy Schoenherr, S, maj. dec. Bryce Karban, 13-5; 160: Mason Kauffman, S, pin Brandon Engels, :55; 170: Jordan Blanchard, COL, dec. David Marquardt, 4-1; 182: Dylan Schoenherr, S, dec. Josh Pillath, 2-1; 195: Aiden Hoffman, S, dec. Jacob Zeitler, 5-3; 220: Kamren Bornbach, S, tech. fall Cade Klimek, 20-5; 285: Donovan Salewski, COL, dec. Ethan Fabry, 3-0. Matches started at 126.