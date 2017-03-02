L-C wrestling lineup features title tools

The Luxemburg-Casco wrestling team will have a full toolbox to work with Saturday at the UW Field House in Madison.

The Spartans know they will need everything in it to produce another championship performance.

L-C (17-1) faces Lomira (17-2) at 10 a.m. Saturday in a Division 2 state semifinal at the WIAA team state wrestling tournament with the winner advancing to the D2 state championship dual at 3 p.m.

The Spartans are aiming to hoist their 12th state title in the program’s storied history and appear to have all the elements in their lineup to be able to do so.

L-C boasts nine WIAA individual state qualifiers, including seven medalists that placed in the top four on the podium at the Kohl Center last week.

That includes three state finalists mixed in throughout the lineup with sophomore Bryce Bosman (113 pounds), senior Dalton Smerchek (170) and senior Phil Rasmussen (285).

“We need those hammers,” L-C wrestling coach Chas Treml said. “But usually in these tight duals, it comes down to those other guys.”

Those other wrestlers can best be described as the pliers in the Spartans’ toolbox because they’re tough, can step into a weight class in a pinch and have a knack for pulling out big matches for the team.

Sophomore Dakota Robinson and junior Austin LeRoy are examples of wrestlers who fit that mold. Neither of them advanced to the individual state tournament, but have wrestled up weight classes because it’s what was needed by the team.

“They are extremely important to our team’s success,” Smerchek said. “LeRoy has actually pulled off a lot of matches. He went up to that 195 weight class, and he actually only weighed in at like 175.”

LeRoy missed last year with a shoulder injury and worked his way into the lineup following an injury to senior Trevor VandenBush.

He’s among the top five on the team for pins. His first-period pin with three matches to go ultimately clinched a 30-29 win at Coleman on Jan. 6, while he recorded another at team sectionals.

Robinson, meanwhile, went from 160 to 182 to offset Smerchek and junior Jacob Zellner dropping weight classes entering the postseason.

“That was huge,” Treml said. “That was a big key to us getting out of the regional. He only weighs 163, maybe 164 soaking wet. He’s giving up a lot of weight to help our team out. He went up against (Mac) Winkler in the team dual (against Oconto Falls) to help us clinch that dual also.”

Those examples of unselfishness can be seen throughout L-C’s lineup, which features a talented group of sophomores among its lighter weights.

“It’s got the right mixture for something special,” Treml said.

“We’ve seen the success that they’ve been having throughout their entire youth careers. We knew what kind of hard work that sophomore group was willing to put in. We knew they had that right mixture with our other grades.”

L-C is seeking its first state title since its last appearance in 2013. If it’s successful in its championship pursuit it would break a tie with Mineral Point for the second-most titles in state history.

If the Spartans can top Lomira, they would face the winner of Ellsworth and Lodi. Ellsworth, the defending state champion, is making its 12th straight team state appearance and has advanced to the D2 state championship the last three years.

“It would be a dream come true,” Smerchek said. “Hopefully, we can finish it off and go get that gold.”

L-C AT A GLANCE

Coach: Chas Treml, second season.

Dual-meet record: 17-1.

Conference, place: North Eastern, first (9-0).

Ranking: 2nd/D2 (WIWrestling.com).

Playoff road: Won Denmark regional, def. Antigo 64-6, def. Oconto Falls 36-29.

Projected lineup

106: Lucas Joniaux*, fr., 36-14

113: Bryce Bosman**, so., 46-3

120: Reece Worachek*, fr., 30-15

126: Nate Ronsman*, so., 39-11

132: Colton Worachek, so., 33-14

138: Cameron Lemmens*, jr., 27-12

145: Garrett Jeanquart, so., 20-11

152: Devan VandenBush*, jr., 34-12

160: Jacob Zellner, jr., 24-18

170: Dalton Smerchek*, sr., 41-7

182: Dakota Robinson, so., 10-13

195: Austin LeRoy, jr., 22-12

220: Nate Lloyd*, jr., 40-15

285: Phil Rasmussen**, sr., 42-8

*state qualifier

**state champion