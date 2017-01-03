League play resumes Tuesday with a pair of big games

Winter break is not over yet, but out-of-state tournaments are done and prep basketball teams play all league games for the next six weeks.

Action resumes with a full slate Tuesday, including a pair of key boys games, Reno at Galena and McQueen at Bishop Manogue.

Also Tuesday, Hug is at Douglas; North Valleys is at Carson; Reed is at Wooster; and Spanish Springs is at Damonte Ranch.

Bishop Manogue, Galena and Carson are contending for the Sierra boys title; while Spanish Springs, Reno and McQueen are the early favorites for the High Desert League.

Spanish Springs beat Galena on Dec. 16, 58-42, in a highly anticipated game.

Galena players said that loss showed what they need to work on. They won three of their next four at a tournament in Southern Nevada.

“In a way, it was a good loss because we can grow on it and get better,” Galena senior Dillon Voyles said. “We want to finish strong.”

Galena junior Moses Wood agreed that the Grizzlies’ weaknesses were exposed in the loss to the Cougars.

“That was definitely a rough game,” Wood said. “We’re just trying to work on that in practice and fix that up.”

Voyles is averaging 23.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game while Wood is averaging 18.7 and 6.7.

On the girls side, Bishop Manogue is the clear choice to repeat as Northern 4A champion. The Miners have already beaten top contenders, Reed and Reno and host McQueen on Tuesday. Manogue’s four losses have been to out-of-state teams.

Spanish Springs has been looking strong also and won nine straight before losing to Lawndale, Calif., last week. Manogue hosts Spanish Springs on Friday.

Girls games start at 5:15 p.m., followed by boys at 7 p.m.

The Regional tournament is Feb. 14-18 with semifinals and championship games at Carson.