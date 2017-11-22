LeBron James is exec. producer for high school basketball docudrama featuring former NBA PG Jay Williams

Former Duke and NBA point guard turned ESPN commentator Jay Williams is supposed to be the big name in the bright lights for Best Shot, a new eight-part documentary-style series coming to YouTube subscription service YouTube Red. In most senses, Williams fulfills his duty. He just can no longer be considered the name atop the marquee. That now belongs to “LeBron James presents.”

As reported by Deadline, James and longtime friend and manager Maverick Carter will both serve as executive producers for Best Shot, a project they were drawn to because of its basketball connection and its goal of providing mentorship for young athletes.

“We’re passionate about this story because it’s about real high school students encountering real-life challenges,” Carter told Deadline. “All they need is that little push in the right direction, and with a relatable mentor like Jay Williams guiding them, they’ve got a very real opportunity to change their lives forever.”

It’s unknown how active James and Carter plan to be on the project, but their involvement alone is a major boon to Williams’ series, which will be directed by Michael John Warren, who has previously piloted bio projects on hip hop stars Jay-Z and Nicki Minaj.

It’s far too early to know what to expect from the show, but it’s clear that Williams is taking it very seriously, as he made clear to Deadline: