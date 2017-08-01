VIDEO: Check out this ridiculous drive and dish by LeBron James Jr.

The LeBron Jameses — LeBron James and LeBron James Jr. — earned headlines from a recent tournament when senior waltzed on to the court to correct the score in a game featuring junior.

That overlooks just how impressive Bronny was in the game, as he has shown a tendency to be across his still young career. Case in point: This ridiculous series where young James completely bamboozled a defender in the open court, cut inside toward the top of the arc and floated an almost preposterous pass over the top to a teammate who was open for three.

LeBron James Jr. breaking ankles 😶 pic.twitter.com/L9AC3PBPhL — Overtime (@overtime) July 30, 2017

Let’s break down that sequence again:

1) Bronny absolutely broke the ankles of a would-be defender, who was left prone on the court as he calmly rushed up the court and picked out and open teammate.

2) He didn’t just pick out that open teammate; he hit him in the hands with an incredibly creative lofted pass that somehow soared over the defense.

To say that no one else even saw that pass as a realistic possibility probably isn’t an understatement.

Then there was Bronny showing that Dad’s defensive prowess carried over to the next generation as well.

The highlights clearly got Bronny’s Dad and his teammates excited. Then again, they’re used to that by now.