Alum LeBron James follows along as St. Vincent-St. Mary (Akron) wins seventh state title

St. Vincent-St. Mary (Akron, Ohio) went on a 10-0 game-ending run to win the school’s seventh Ohio state boys basketball title, 45-30, against Wauseon on Saturday.

The seven titles tie Middletown for the most crowns in Ohio history.

Jayon Graves had a game-high 25 points in his final game before heading to the University of Buffalo.

And just as he did after STVM’s state semifinal victory, alumnus LeBron James was supporting his former team and former coach Dru Joyce along the way.

He retweeted his LeBron James Family Foundation’s tweet wishing the team luck before the game:

Congrats @CoachDruJoyce and the Boys on bringing that Chip back to where it belongs!! #StateChamps🥇#IrishPride☘️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 25, 2017