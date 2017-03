In a series of tweets Sunday night, LeBron James thanked the coaches who helped him along the way when he was a youngster and then a high schooler in Akron.

He used those coaches as a launching point to urge coaches to provide tough love and push their players to succeed.

Man if it wasn't for Big Frank, Bruce Kelker, Willie Earl, @CoachDambrot @CoachDruJoyce I wouldn't be the player/man I am today! As a kid… — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 27, 2017

they showed toughness and stayed on me every single day! Never sugar coded nothing, told me to real and lit me up when I wasn't applying…. — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 27, 2017

Reason I'm saying this is I believe this is a major part of the reason why kids don't succeed as much because the leaders, coaches, etc….. — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 27, 2017

won't get on them because their afraid of losing the kid, or losing the sponsorship that comes with the kids, or have their own agenda…… — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 27, 2017

on how they can benefit in the run from the kid not realizing how they’re cheating the … kid. We as kids don’t know …

We need to be pushed, kicked, loved, then pushed and kicked again cause that's what brings and breads the hunger inside of us! Whoever u…. — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 27, 2017

are out there please stop worrying about u and if u really care for the kid give them the guidance as my Coaches, mentors did for me!….. — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 27, 2017