LeBron James was at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (Calif.) on Tuesday. Was he working out or touring campus for LeBron James Jr.?

LeBron James and his family famously purchased a home in Beverly Hills a couple years ago, and the domicile became a major talking point during the 2017 playoffs when it had racist graffiti applied to its exterior fence. It also lingers as perceived proof that LeBron will legitimately consider abandoning the Cleveland Cavs in the 2018 offseason due to ongoing strife between the star and Cleveland owner Dan Gilbert.

Those rumors were rejuvenated on Tuesday when LeBron was sited on campus at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, the prestigious prep school which is roughly 20 minutes from James’ Beverly Hills mansion. Thirty minutes in the other direction from James’ mansion is the UCLA Health Training Center, the Lakers’ practice facility. You don’t have to read too closely between the lines to see what the James gang might have been doing on the campus.

There’s just one issue with that alleged explanation: according to Los Angeles Times prep sports reporter Eric Sondheimer, James was just on campus at Notre Dame for a workout while in Los Angeles.

Whether or not that leaked explanation is actually true is another question entirely. In defense of the conspiracy theorists, consider this: NBA training camps open between Sep. 23 and Sep. 30, and after that LeBron will be in season with the Cavs until June (barring a massive collapse that keeps them out of the playoffs). If he and wife Savannah Brinson wanted to have their sons’ school selected before a potential future move to L.A., now would be the time to check them out and get a feel for the atmosphere with classes back in session.

Who was that alongside James on Tuesday in a photo taken on the Notre Dame campus? It sure looks more like Brinson than James’ mother, Gloria Marie James.

Add a lack of clear reasoning for James suddenly shifting his training from UCLA facilities to a local high school — he reportedly had been working out at UCLA the prior week —and there’s plenty of reason to wonder whether he had ulterior motives for checking out Notre Dame, even if he did get in a workout on campus.

Was this the giveaway that LeBron is Lakers bound in the 2018 offseason? We’ll have to wait and see. However, if the King is signing a contract with the traditional Western Conference contenders next July we can all point back to that day in September when LeBron suddenly decided to work out at a local high school.