LeBron to LaVar Ball: 'Keep my kids’ name out of your mouth'

In his never-ending quest to capture headlines nationwide, LaVar Ball predicted that the children of LeBron James would struggle to achieve success in professional sports. Less than a week later, LeBron responded with uncharacteristic ferocity in an interview with ESPN, as noted by For The Win.

“Keep my kids’ name out of your mouth, keep my family out of your mouth,” James told ESPN on Tuesday, as the Cavaliers practiced on UCLA’s campus, two days after a victory at the Lakers. “This is dad to dad. It’s a problem now.” He later added: “I actually like his son,” James told ESPN. “I like his game.” LaVar Ball, though, is the issue. “He can talk all about his brand, talk about his sons, talk about basketball, talk about me,” James told ESPN. “But keep my family out of this.”

There’s not much mincing words in that statement. James is openly demanding that LaVar Ball stop referring to his children and, by extension, those of other celebrity athletes.

That statement means that it’s your turn, LaVar Ball. We’ll all be watching to see if you bring up Bronnie James again.