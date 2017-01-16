LeCaptain brothers leading the way for Southern Door

BRUSSELS – Nick LeCaptain feels the tale of the tape doesn’t lie.

The Southern Door senior will admit his younger brother, Derik, a sophomore, stopped being his little brother a few years ago.

After all, Derik is 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, giving him a distinct height and weight advantage over Nick, who is no slouch, either, at 6-foot, 185 pounds.

But if there is ever any dispute between which of the LeCaptain brothers is better, Nick will always go to an old video tape to prove his point in the argument.

The video was shot about 12 years ago and features the siblings, dressed in shoulder pads and helmets, going at it in the backyard in a football battle.

“Every time we watch that video it’s hilarious,” Nick said. “When (Derik) thinks he’s like the king brother and can school me, I just pull that out and show him because in that video I make him cry.

“It was just us being us. We’ve always been competitive. It doesn’t matter if we’re in the gym, going one-on-one in basketball, or playing football or playing baseball or if we were boxing in the basement. We were always going one-on-one pretty much all the time.”

Fast forward to today, and it’s no surprise that the LeCaptain brothers are two of the best athletes in the Packerland Conference.

Nick and Derik have earned all-conference accolades in football, basketball and baseball.

After the duo helped the Eagles win a second straight Packerland title in football, the LeCaptain brothers are aiming to lead the Southern Door boys basketball team to the conference crown for a third consecutive year.

“I just always really looking forward to it,” Derik said about playing varsity sports with Nick. “The opportunity is here, and we’re taking advantage of it.”

A set of siblings playing together on a varsity team is not uncommon.

The LeCaptain brothers, however, had more time to do so than most. They’re on pace to be starters together in three sports for two years.

“What I think is rare is the level of talent they both possess,” Southern Door boys basketball coach Derik Hawkey said. “Having two brothers that are potentially our best players that to me is what’s rare.”

The Eagles (8-1) are averaging 80.3 points per game and are ranked in Division 3 of both state polls.

Southern Door has four players averaging double-digit points, including the LeCaptain brothers. Nick is averaging a team-high 22.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game, while Derik is averaging 17.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

Nick tallied 50 points during a 100-88 victory at Oconto on Dec. 6 to break a 49-year-old school record. He made eight 3-pionters, seven 2-point field goals and was 12-for-13 from the free-throw line in the record-setting performance.

The Eagles’ only kryptonite thus far has been Sturgeon Bay, which limited them to a season-low 43 points on Dec. 22. The Door County rivals are currently tied for the Packerland Conference lead.

“We know every night we’re going to get every team’s best shot because we’re everyone’s Super Bowl,” Nick said about being a two-time defending conference champion. “You have to enjoy having that target on your back. You have to embrace it rather than run from it.”

Nick believes Derik’s willingness to always play up a couple of age groups as a kid helped with his younger brother’s athletic development.

But now Nick is finding out what it’s like to play with Derik’s peers since two of the other starters in Southern Door’s lineup this season are sophomores Kyle Daoust (18.4 ppg) and Max Pierre (5.1 ppg).

“He’s really the leader of our team,” Derik said of Nick. “He’s the only starter that’s a senior, so the rest of us are just playing for him because this is his last go around at it. We want him to have the best opportunity to win as he can.”

The LeCaptain brothers credit their competitive spirit to their parents, who encouraged them to play multiple sports as kids.

Southern Door’s football team benefited from that by going 19-4 the last two years with Nick at quarterback and Derik at running back. They combined for 1,806 rushing yards, while 794 of Nick’s 1,766 passing yards went to Derik last season.

“They compete against each other, but no one ever takes it personally,” Hawkey said. “You can definitely tell that they have an unbreakable bond.”

Although Nick doesn’t like to be outdone at anything by his younger brother, the senior guard recently conceded one thing after cutting away his mullet a couple weeks ago.

“I have to say since (Derik) has the mullet yet he has the better hair right now,” said Nick, who plans to play football at St. Norbert College.

Knowing that their time together on the court is winding down, Nick is past the point of teaching lessons to his younger brother.

“I’m just trying to enjoy every moment,” said Nick, who is one of three seniors on the team. “I’ve never been a part of a basketball team, or any team for that matter, that’s been as tight as we are right now.”

apekarek@greenbaypressgazette.com and follow him on Twitter @andrewpekarek.