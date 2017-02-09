Legendary Catholic Central football coach Tom Mach retiring

Longtime Novi Detroit Catholic Central football coach Tom Mach is retiring, the school announced.

Mach has a career record of 370-97 and won 10 state titles over 41 years with the Shamrocks. He ranks third in career victories in Michigan, trailing only former Birmingham Brother Rice coach Al Fracassa (430) and Farmington Hills Harrison coach John Herrington (425).

CC went 13-1 and lost in the state finals this past season.

“We will miss him and will continue to be inspired by his loyalty, commitment, and fidelity to our common values,” school president Fr. John Huber said in a released statement. “Indeed, his shoes will be difficult to fill. We will be very careful and diligent in our search for a new coach. We thank Tom and his wife Lynn for all that they have done for Detroit Catholic Central, and wish them many happy years ahead.”

The school said there is no timetable yet for hiring a replacement. The job is expected to be posted by Wednesday. Mach’s assistant coaches will oversee the off-season program until a new coach is hired.

Mach also taught health and physical education at CC for 34 years.

More on this story to come from freep.com.