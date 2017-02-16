Legendary Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) football coach Greg Toal retires

New Jersey’s original tough guy, Don Bosco (Ramsey, N.J.) football coach Greg Toal, has retired from his position at the school.

The school made the announcement Thursday morning in a press release. Mike Teel, the Ironmen’s offensive coordinator, has been appointed the Ironmen’s new head coach.

Toal is the only coach in North Jersey to win titles at three different schools.

Toal has spent the last 18 seasons at Don Bosco Prep, where he was 178-29 in his tenure there and won nine state titles (the last in 2015) and a pair of mythical national titles in 2009 and 2011. Before that, Toal coached at Saddle Brook, River Dell and Hackensack.

There were other coaches who took their teams out of North Jersey to compete, but no one did it more or more successfully than Toal. Since taking over the Don Bosco program in 1999, Toal compiled a 26-8 record against out-of-state foes, winning games in California, Florida, Utah and Pennsylvania. He built a program that earned a national reputation for playing physical, smart football.

Toal, a Hasbrouck Heights (N.J.) native, never lost sight of his Bergen County roots. He took great pride in establishing New Jersey high school football as one of the top areas in the nation.

“He is the one who put New Jersey high school football on the national map, no ifs, ands or buts,” said former Ramapo and Hackensack coach Mike Miello. “I think all of New Jersey football owes him a huge debt of gratitude.”

After resigning from Hackensack, Toal spent two seasons as an assistant coach under Miello at Ramapo High School. Toal’s middle son, Greg Jr. was playing for the Green Raiders at the time. Toal’s other two sons, Michael and Brian also played for him.

In the press release, Fr. James Heuser Director/President of Don Bosco Prep, thanked Toal for his years of service to the school.

“We are grateful for the many years of expertise and service that Greg Toal has dedicated to the football program at Don Bosco Prep. He has helped the school to become nationally recognized for our strong winning program while competing with some of the top high school football teams in the country.” Principal Robert Fazio added, “Coach Toal has not only elevated the Don Bosco Prep football program, but also New Jersey high school football to the national recognized playing field. We are extremely grateful for his years of dedication and significant contribution to Don Bosco Prep.”