Legion of area wrestlers seek section titles this weekend

Regardless of seeds, and regardless of history, 90 area scholastic wrestlers begin the weekend on equal footing with one goal in mind:

Winning a sectional championship and earning the accompanying automatic berth into the New York State Public High School Athletic Association tournament.

“I told them it’s a whole new season,” Arlington coach Fred Perry said. “It’s more about individuals as opposed to a team. They’re wrestling for themselves.”

The Section 1 small schools tournament will be held at Edgemont High School on Friday and Saturday, and the Section 1 large schools event begins Saturday at Arlington and ends Sunday at Clarkstown South. The one-day Section 9 small schools championships will be on Sunday at SUNY Ulster.

ARLINGTON: Coach Fred Perry wrestles with retirement

BEACON: Davis putting together strong season, ‘couldn’t be better’

LOURDES: Wrestling optimistic after 1st season back

Perry is sending 14 of his wrestlers to the Section 1 large schools tournament. Two of his wrestlers are top seeds in their respective weight classes: Dennis Robin (99 pounds) and Chris Gresis (145).

Both Robin and Gresis earned multiple championships this year, including titles at Beacon’s Bulldog Invitational and the Section 1 Division I qualifier.

“I try to tell them it’s just another tournament,” Perry added. “Wrestle hard, and everything will be alright.”

Likewise, John Jay has two wrestlers who are top seeds in their weight classes: Randy Earl (126) and Tyler Albis (106). Earl earned a section title a year ago and was victorious at several tournaments this year. Among Earl’s big wins were championships at the Mid-Hudson Tournament and the Divisional meet. Earl also became John Jay’s winningest wrestler this year.

Albis, a freshman, already has over 100 career wins. Patriots coach Jamie Weaver expects both Albis and Earl to go far this weekend. He also thinks Jack Ninos (138) will turn some heads.

“I know for Randy and Tyler, they’ve been focused on this since last year,” Weaver said. “They work in the offseason and they’ve been concentrating on this for a while. I definitely expect those two to shine. Our 138-pounder, Jack, might be a dark horse, too. He’s been doing well and I could see him making some noise.”

Beacon’s Kyle Davis (195) is also the top seed in his weight class. He was named Most Outstanding Wrestler at the Bulldog Invitational last month and won a championship at the Division I qualifier.

Isaac Matthews (160) from Roy C. Ketcham enters as the third seed, while teammate Brendan Carroll (113) is the sixth seed. Both were champions at the Division I qualifier.

Wrestlers from Pawling and Our Lady of Lourdes have high hopes for the Section 1 small schools tournament.

Pawling has three wrestlers entering at top seeds: Jerome Scott (99), Jack Wrobel (138) and Paul Bellucci. Lourdes’ Lucca Ardovini (182) is seeded third and picked up the Warriors’ sole win in their 84-6 loss to Arlington on Feb. 1, pinning Branden Perez in 42 seconds.

Highland, Marlboro, Red Hook and New Paltz are all sending wrestlers to Section 9’s small schools tournament.

Red Hook’s Wade Harris (106) and New Paltz’s Shane Gulliksen (138) earned top seeds. Matt Malheiro (138) of Highland is seeded behind Gulliksen, and this season earned a championship at Beacon’s tournament.

A.J. Martelli: amartelli@poughkeepsiejournal.com, 845-437-4836, Twitter: @AJM_PoJoSports



Section 1 Division I (large schools) tournament





When/where: Saturday at Arlington High School; Sunday at Clarkstown South High School

Area w restlers (weight class, seed)

Arlington: Dennis Robin (99, 1); Tim Bova (106, 7); Anthony Silano (113, 12); Ulises Olmedo (120, 2); Gavin Pasqualini (120, 3); Firas Zoha (126, 8); Wyatt Keck (132, 13); Chris Gresis (145, 1); Kawan Wills (145, 13); Peter Newman (152, 11); Austin McHugh (170, 6); Gabe Duden (195, 7); Noah Piasecki (220, 15); Jacquez Poole (285, 3).

Beacon: Quazir Hayes (99, 15); Hayden Boehm (113, 11); Paul Cohn (132, 9); Wilfredo Benjamin (145, 11); Joe Maldanado (152, 14); Kyle Davis (195, 1); George Pinkhardt (285, 12).

John Jay: Marcello Bernasconi (99, 14); Hunter Leak (113, 15); Tyler Albis (120, 1); Randy Earl (126, 1); Jack Ninos (138, 9); Brendan Cullen (160, 12); Stephen Dixon (182, 16); Javon Hines (220, 14).

Roy C. Ketcham: Kesekosea Mauro (106, 16); Brendan Carroll (113, 6); Joe Censullo (120, 7); Liam Wilson (138, 11); Emilio Vera (152, 12); Isaac Matthews (160, 3); Joe Zaluski (170, 15); Riley Wilson (182, 7); James Kutz (195, 12); Mike Consiglio (285, 4).



Section 1 Division II (small schools) tournament





When/where: Friday and Saturday at Edgemonth High School

Area wrestlers (weight class, seed)

Our Lady of Lourdes: Chris DiMeglio (106, 4); Riley McHale (113, 10); Chris Webb (120, 11); Ken Rogan (152, 6); Owen Corrigan (160, 10); Christian McGaw (170, 8); Lucca Ardovini (182, 3).

Pawling: Jerome Scott (99, 1); Alex Santana (99, 7); Luke Wrobel (106, 5); Viatly Andruk (106, 11); Joe Furlong (113, 8); Joe Foster (120, 9); Noah Fleischman (126, 3); Jack Wrobel (138, 1); Carmine Pedoto (145, 2); Zach Smith (152, 5); Paul Bellucci (160, 1); Matt Kuhlmann (170, 2); Brett Giannantonio (195, 4); Anthony D’Amico (195, 5); James Bellucci (220, 4).



Section 9 Division II tournament





When/where: Sunday at SUNY Ulster

Who: Highland, Marlboro, New Paltz, Red Hook

Wrestlers (weight class, seed)

Highland: Anakin Luna (99, 4); Matt Malheiro (138, 2); Brad Acevedo (132, 2); Ceaser Luna (132, 4); John Miller (152, 4); Larry Oliver (170, 2); John Perez (220, 1); Colin Canfield (285, 2).

Marlboro: John Antonelli (106, 3).

New Paltz: Aiden Cuppett (99, 3); Mitchell Gibson (120, 3); Chris Massaro (126, 2); Chris Hiesel (132, 3); Shane Gulliksen (138, 1); Brayan Duque (160, 2); Ben Cuppett (182, 2).

Red Hook: Matt Morris (99, 2); Wade Harris (106, 1); Montana Wells (120, 4); Nanuk McBride (126, 4); Brian Reilly (138, 4); Tristen Schiafo (152, 2); Mike Kenny (160, 3); Austin Harris (160, 4); Ryan Hobson (170, 3); Jeff Kiluba (182, 3); Chris Benincasa (195, 3); Mahmoud Heffnawy (220, 2); Liam Dietrich (285, 4).