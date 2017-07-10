Four-star Cy Springs (Texas) safety Leon O'Neal Jr. engages in Twitter spat with LSU RB Derrius Guice

Leon O’Neal Jr. hasn’t reached the College Station campus yet, but the Texas A&M commit is already laying down his marker on the SEC landscape.

O’Neal Jr., a rising senior at Cy Springs (Texas) High in the Houston area, committed to Texas A&M in early June. He’s since spent on a month on the 7-on-7 and training circuit, including a week at Nike’s The Opening, and felt emboldened to lash out at LSU star running back Derrius Guice when the latter released a highlight reel on Twitter in late June.

Here’s how the spat initially played out:

Tell me what you know about me.. pic.twitter.com/JZEgazGXwJ — 5⃣ (@DhaSickest) June 28, 2017

Can't Wait To Put Beast Like Thus To Sleep Zzz https://t.co/ynx79CXk75 — Leon O'Neal Jr 9️⃣ (@WakeEmUp9) June 28, 2017

Perhaps catching O’Neal Jr. off guard, Guice responded to his broadside, making it clear that he knew exactly who O’Neal Jr. is, and what he’s accomplished against the Houston native’s future collegiate home:

Fear no man Specially if he only run over kickers — Leon O'Neal Jr 9️⃣ (@WakeEmUp9) June 28, 2017

As you can see above, O’Neal Jr. had one more reply, but it may not have fully sated Guice’s response. Of course, the only thing that is likely to answer the broadside fired from either flank is a meeting between the two on the field. That could come in College Station in 2018, but only if Guice doesn’t enter the NFL Draft following the impending 2017 campaign. If Guice does leave the Tigers early, it will require both the running back and safety to deliver on their substantial promise, reach the NFL and eventually line up against each other.

Whenever it happens, it sure sounds like it could be a lot of fun to watch.