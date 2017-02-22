Less than a year after 'one of the most painful procedures,' Desert Vista's Nick Thatcher running again

On a recent afternoon, Nick Thatcher went out on a run without a shirt, striding easily, confidently, staying with a pack of Phoenix Desert Vista distance runners during their track workout.

There are only two barely visible small scars on the sides of his chest, the only trace of the four-hour surgical procedure on June 1 that set in motion a painful, but helpful, journey back to the track.

Born with a breastbone deformity called pectus excavatum, Thatcher’s lung capacity was diminished, his heart compressed and pumping so fast he felt it was coming out of his chest at times.

“My pace was slower and slower, and I didn’t know why,” he said.

“He was struggling at practice breathing,” said Melinda Thatcher, Nick’s mom. “His heart rate would stay elevated.”

The 15-year-old didn’t know what he had until it was diagnosed at the Mayo Clinic in the Valley last May.

“I had never heard of it before,” Thatcher said of the birth defect.

The procedure, performed by Mayo Clinic cardiothoracic surgeon Dawn Jaroszewski at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, required that a lung be deflated and a thin scope inserted in order to see and place two steel bars to reform the chest cavity to allow the heart more room to pump.

Melinda compared the procedure to putting in braces, but for the chest. The braces stay in Thatcher’s chest for a few years.

“They had to tie them into the ribs,” she said. “They stay in until the chest cavity is back to normal. They say it’s one of the most painful procedures you can have.”

Thatcher, 5-foot-11, 155 pounds, lost 10 pounds afterward.

“He was like a little old man,” Melinda said. “He worked at processing it as quickly as he could.”

A week after the procedure, he walked around the Desert Vista football field. The following week, he walked a lap and ran a lap. The week after, he ran two laps.

“It’s not like it’s bad for you to do the early workouts, but it was hard,” Thatcher said. “I was doing 12-minute (mile) paces, and I felt like I was going to die. At first, I was feeling so awful, I was regretting even having the surgery. But I was starting to get faster than before I had the surgery.”

Coach Chris Hanson saw the frustration, but he and his runners were inspired by Thatcher’s resiliency and progress during the cross country season.

“It was all very frustrating for him, but he stayed with it, trusted the process and was a point-getter for us at state,” Hanson said. “We don’t win the state meet without him.”

Thatcher finished 16th overall out of 164 Division I runners at Cave Creek Golf Course on Nov. 5, four months after the surgery, Desert Vista’s fourth runner to finish, his time a surprising 16 minutes, 30 seconds. Desert Vista edged Phoenix Brophy Prep by 13 points to capture the crown.

“That was surprising,” Thatcher said. “I did not expect to be at state at all.”

Now, after overcoming a foot injury, Thatcher is ready for track season that begins on Wednesday, to see how fast he can run 1,600 meters. The bars still prevent him from breathing fully, but that will get better, Melinda said, once the bars are removed.

It doesn’t stop Thatcher from running and dreaming big.

“Hopefully, I get on the state (meet) team,” he said. “That is my goal. I feel way stronger.”

