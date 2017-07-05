Lessons from The Professor: The Glitch

Back in 2003, Grayson Boucher left small-town Keizer, Ore., to join the And1 MixTape Tour traveling all over the world breaking ankles and taking names on the blacktop and hardwood. He knew he’d have lots to prove if he was going to live up to his catchy moniker “The Professor”; an alias he earned for schooling the competition. Today The Professor is the most well-known streetballer in the world and it virtually unguardable. Now he’s agreed to break down flashy moves every week this summer for hoopers in a blog with USA Today.

What’s up world!

Let me first start out by saying Happy July 4th!

Hope everyone’s getting time in with their family and friends and taking it easy.

I’m excited to be kicking off my new USA Today blog and I hope everyone finds it useful when you’re out there playing pickup or on your summer teams.

The first move that I’m gonna break down for you is called The Glitch.

This move was inspired from the gaming culture; when something looks like it’s gonna happen in a video game and then it doesn’t, you know the system has some sort of error.

It happens a lot in NBA 2K; gaming culture is very familiar with the name.

This move actually looks like that type of glitch!

First, I approach the defense on a fast break or I hit them with so many combos that they back up all the way until they’re about 10 feet from the hoop.

I start with the ball in the right hand and at this point I want to be less than an arm’s length from them and I’ll bounce it behind my back toward my left hand. The key is to already have your left hand ready to tap the ball back behind your back to the right hand into the shooter’s pocket. As this is happening you take a step to the left and pull-up for a little floater.

The Glitch is that you think the person’s gonna just go behind the back to their left hand and it really throws the defender off when that doesn’t happen.

I’ve got video breaking the move down below so read this over and over and then watch the video over and over and get out there and try it.

Just follow these steps and you’ll have your defenders going crazy in no time.

OK guys, again Happy 4th!

I’ll be back soon to break down the next move in our series!

