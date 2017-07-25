Lessons from The Professor: The Mr. Miyagi

Back in 2003, Grayson Boucher left small-town Keizer, Ore., to join the And1 MixTape Tour traveling all over the world breaking ankles and taking names on the hardwood and blacktop. He knew he’d have lots to prove if he was going to live up to his catchy moniker “The Professor”; an alias he earned because he schooled the opposition on the court. Today The Professor is the most well-known streetballer in the world and it virtually unguardable. Now he’s agreed to break down flashy moves every week this summer for hoopers in a blog with USA Today.

What’s up world, I’m back to teach you guys move No. 3 in our series!

I know by now you guys have last week’s move The Hands Up Move down pat.

Now we’re gonna learn the Mr. Miyagi, which, of course, is a play off the movie The Karate Kid. I made this one up about two or three years ago. I used to do a version of it in high school and I started to do it with two hands and it kind of looks like a “wax on, wax off” motion, hence the name.

It’s a move that distracts your opponent and gives a great segue for another combo move.

You start off by approaching the defender with the ball in your left hand and make sure to keep about an arm’s length of space between you and the defender. It works best when the defender is sagging back off of you.

You drop the ball in front of you to bait the defender to get closer and as it’s coming back up off the bounce you don’t catch it; instead you come with your right arm and you swing it directly over the ball from right to left. Then, immediately, follow it with your left hand and go from left to right over the ball.

That’s when you grab the ball back with your right hand!

Did you get all that?

Haha, I know that’s a lot so reread that a couple of times to really grasp what I’m saying.

It creates an illusion and it’s one of those moves where you’re like, “Wait! What just happened?”

After you create the confusion in the defender’s mind you attack him with something else.

One might consider it gimmicky, but it works really well when you get it down!

OK, checkout the video breaking the move down below!

Read this over and over and then watch the video over and over and go try it out on someone.

OK guys, thanks for reading and I’ll be back soon to break down the next move in our series!

