Lessons from The Professor: The Off-the-Backboard Move

Back in 2003, Grayson Boucher left small-town Keizer, Ore., to join the And1 MixTape Tour traveling all over the world breaking ankles and taking names on the hardwood and blacktop. He knew he’d have lots to prove if he was going to live up to his catchy moniker “The Professor”; an alias he earned because he schooled the opposition on the court. Today The Professor is the most well-known streetballer in the world and it virtually unguardable. Now he’s agreed to break down flashy moves every week this summer for hoopers in a blog with USA Today.

What’s up world, I’m back to teach you guys move No. 4 in our series!

Those other three, by now, you guys are probably experts so it’s the perfect time to introduce The Off-The-Backboard move.

This one was a lot more popular during the AND1 Mixtape era of the early 2000s and this generation hasn’t seen it as much.

There’s strategy to it; a lot of people try to just clank it off the backboard, but it’s never as smooth.

What I like to try and do first is to approach the defense in a way that makes them believe that I’m going to attack and then I bring the ball from right to left, whether it’s with a crossover or whatever.

Then, instead of throwing the ball of the backboard traditionally, I kind of sideswipe it. I actually swing my hand over the defender’s head from left to right and let the ball go midway.

You actually throw it right by his ear.

You want it to come right back to you or just slightly to the right. I like to catch it with my opposite hand and continue to dribble again.

Then it usually segways into several other combos.

This one is a lot of fun and really gets the crowd excited so checkout the video breaking the move down below.

Read this over and over and then watch the video over and over and go try it out on someone.

OK guys, thanks for reading and I’ll be back soon to break down the next move in our series!

