Lessons from The Professor: The Shamgod Remix

Back in 2003, Grayson Boucher left small-town Keizer, Ore., to join the And1 MixTape Tour traveling all over the world breaking ankles and taking names on the hardwood and blacktop. He knew he’d have lots to prove if he was going to live up to his catchy moniker “The Professor”; an alias he earned because he schooled the opposition on the court. Today The Professor is the most well-known streetballer in the world and it virtually unguardable. Now he’s agreed to break down flashy moves every week this summer for hoopers in a blog with USA Today.

What’s up world, it’s time to teach you guys move No. 5 in our series!

I already know you’re killing last week’s Off-The-Backboard move, so I think it’s time you learned how to do the Shamgod Remix!

OK, so everyone knows about the Shamgod Move; you can’t be a serious hooper and not know about that move. That’s what makes this move so strong; people think they knows what’s coming.

You start with the ball in either hand and you go like you’re about the do a Shamgod.

Now, that Shamgod requires you to roll the ball out either to your left or to your right in front of you and insinuate that you’re headed in that direction to attack the basket.

What I do is, after the initial rollout, I’ll reach with my opposite hand like I’m gonna do the traditional Shamgod, but instead, right at the climax of the bounce, I tap the ball right between the defender’s legs. Then I snatch is back from the other side with that same hand.

The good part about this is it already puts the defender in position because the Shamgod forces the defender to turn one way or the other and that’s a key in order to get the ball between their legs.

OK you already know, especially with these moves, that reading is fundamental so read this over and over and then watch the video over and over and go try it out on someone.

Alright everybody, thanks so much for reading and I’ll be back soon to break down the next move in our series!

