Lessons from The Professor: The Where You Goin' Move

Back in 2003, Grayson Boucher left small-town Keizer, Ore., to join the And1 MixTape Tour traveling all over the world breaking ankles and taking names on the hardwood and blacktop. He knew he’d have lots to prove if he was going to live up to his catchy moniker “The Professor”; an alias he earned because he schooled the opposition on the court. Today The Professor is the most well-known streetballer in the world and it virtually unguardable. Now he’s agreed to break down flashy moves every week this summer for hoopers in a blog with USA Today.

Hey guys I’m back again to teach you guys move No. 8!

I know last week’s move, The Stiff Leg Crossover, is treating you guys well on the floor right now so let’s move on to another one of my favorites.

Today we’re gonna learn the Where You Goin’?

I gave it this name because this is the question you ask the defender after they turnaround when you get them with this move.

I like to start in the post because getting the defender to leave their feet is always easiest in the post for me.

I start with a fake drop-step and come back the other way; in the way that Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan started in the post a lot of times.

So you come back and touch the ball with your off-hand, acting as if you’re actually gonna shoot a jump shot with no room between you and the defender.

Now if someone has the confidence to pull up that close to you, chances are the defender is gonna jump. If they don’t it’s still OK because all you actually need them to do is to put their hands up.

OK, so as they’re mid-jump I flip the ball underhand underneath their right shoulder and over their shoulder. You want to flick it in the air about 4 feet.

You’ve gotta do it really fast and make sure it’s behind them so they won’t know where it is.

As they’re coming down they notice you don’t have the ball anymore and the natural inclination is for the defender to turn around while the ball is actually still in the air.

Then you either just catch the ball right back, which is still legal, or to catch the ball mid-air and shoot it from there.

The best part is when you make the shot and they turn back around and you STILL don’t have the ball.

Then they’re all confused!

Of course you have to end it all by saying, “Where you goin’?”

This one is all about timing so read this over again to make sure you’ve got it then get out there and try it until you get it down. Watch the video below because that will help you out a lot.

OK, guys well I’ve had a lot of fun teaching you some of my favorite moves this summer.

With these eight moves I know you’ll be breaking ankles and getting the crowd hype in no time.

As always, hit me up and show me what you’ve got on my pages listed below.

Keep working!

