Le'Veon Bell makes huge donation to fund new football field at Groveport (Ohio) Madison

Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell is among the NFL’s most powerful and productive runners. He’s also a dedicated alum of Groveport Madison High, just outside Columbus, and he’s doing everything he can to lift up his former program.

On Wednesday Bell returned to Groveport to donate $750,000 to his alma mater to fund the installation of a new turf field at the school.

.@steelers RB Le’Veon Bell donates $750k for new Groveport Madison turf field https://t.co/8sDoy4Hilw pic.twitter.com/oHUNWNUdOM — NBC4 Columbus (@nbc4i) May 24, 2017

According to Columbus NBC affiliate WCMH, the school plans to rename its football field Le’Veon Bell Field at Cruiser Stadium to honor him for his generosity and football success.

“We are so excited and appreciative of Le’Veon Bell’s generosity in providing our school with a turf athletic field,” Groveport Madison Athletics Director Steve Petros told WCMH. “Le’Veon’s gift not only benefits our athletics programs, it also benefits our marching band and other youth-oriented programs throughout the District. The new field allows us to host regional and state competitions and events, whereby our booster organizations and local businesses will enjoy a positive financial impact as well.”

All of those aspects are huge benefits for both the community and Bell himself, providing a bridge between one of Groveport Madison’s most accomplished athletes and the community that was so integral in his development.

#Steelers RB @L_Bell26 donating $750K to Groveport Madison HS to install turf at what will become Le’Veon Bell Field at Cruiser Stadium. pic.twitter.com/YClKcbTwIN — Matt Edwards (@MattEdwardsNBC4) May 24, 2017

That bond will be enhanced by an additional charitable program called Bell’s Boys Initiatives, which will cast a broad net in coordinating other activities designed to foster sportsmanship and leadership in youth in the area.