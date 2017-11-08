Lewis-Palmer (Colo.) to top 10, three newcomers enter Super 25 volleyball rankings

Lewis-Palmer (Monument, Colo.) rose two spots to No. 10 and three newcomers entered the latest USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association Super 25 volleyball rankings.

Reagan (San Antonio) stayed the nation’s top-ranked team. Assumption (Louisville) and Walton (Marietta, Ga.), both state champions, fill out the top three.

Dorman (Roebuck, S.C.), who recently beat No. 12 Wando (Mt. Pleasant, S.C.) for the state championship, moved up to No. 9.

Three newcomers entered the rankings, led by No. 16 St. Joseph’s Academy (St. Louis).