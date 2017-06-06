Idaho's Lexy Halladay breaks Mary Decker's national freshman one-mile record

BOSTON — Mountain View (Meridian, Id.) freshman Lexy Halladay earned first place this past weekend in Boston at the adidas Dream Mile race.

Competing against the top milers around the United States, Halladay clocked a time of 4:41.80, the fastest girls high school one mile time this year.

“It’s exciting, I still don’t believe it,” said Halladay.

Her time also sets the United States freshman one mile record time, breaking four-time Olympian Mary Decker’s record from 1973.

Lexy broke one of the most revered records on the books! National 9th grade mile record held by 4 time Olympian US female Mary Decker!! pic.twitter.com/jk8YGPmtk0 — MVHS Mavericks (@mvmavericks) June 3, 2017

“It’s super exciting to know that she did go to the Olympics and nobody has even come close to that record in like 40 years, and it’s just super exciting to know that I’ve worked that hard and how much I’ve progressed over the years to get to that point,” said Halladay.

She now turns her focus to one final race this summer: the Brooks Invitational in Seattle June 17th.

“I’m focused on slowly improving my times and going from there.”