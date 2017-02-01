LHSAA announces boys playoff pairings

Captain Shreve and Evangel are the area’s highest-seeded teams in the LHSAA boys soccer playoff bracket released on Wednesday.

The Gators are seeded fourth in the Division II bracket. Captain Shreve has a first-round bye and awaits the winner of No. 13 Central Lafourche-No. 20 Carencro.

Benton is the No. 14 seed in Division II and will host No. 19 Helen Cox. Also in Division II, Ruson is seeded sixth and will play the winner of No. 11 East Jefferson-No. 22 Ouachita.

Evangel is a No. 4 seed in Division IV. The Eagles will have a first-round bye and host the winner of No. 13 Glenmora-No. 20 Covenant Christian. Also in Division IV, Calvary is the No. 22 seed and will play at No. 11 Archbishop Hannan.

In Division I, Byrd is the No. 17 seed and will open the playoffs on the road at No. 16 Comeaux. Caddo Magnet is seeded 19th and will play at No. 14 Bonnabel.

In Division III, Loyola is the No. 6 seed and will have a first-round bye. The Flyers will host the winner of No. 11 Teurlings Catholic-No. 22 North DeSoto. Bossier is the No. 9 seed and will host No. 24 International High School of New Orleans.