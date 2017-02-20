LHSAA boys basketball brackets are delayed due to hearing

Due to a sportsmanship hearing the LHSAA boys’ basketball brackets won’t be officially be released until Wednesday evening according to the LHSAA.

The LHSAA sent the following release: “An LHSAA member school is appealing the decision of the Executive Director as it pertains to a decision made for a forfeiture and suspension of athletes. The next steps for appeal are an LHSAA Sportsmanship Hearing with potential for an emergency appeal to the LHSAA Executive Committee immediately following. This said, the tournament brackets for Boys’ Basketball will not be released until this is resolved. Your patience is appreciated.”

According to Woodlawn coach Kenny Sykes, No. 4 Woodlawn will host Breaux Bridge at 7 p.m. Friday. A win there would post the Knights against the winner of the Abbeville-Huntington game in the second round. A third round game would see a District 1-4A matchup of Woodlawn and No. 5 Fair Park. It appears Fair Park will host Neville, probably at 7 p.m. Friday, in the 4A opener.

District 1-5A champion Airline will (23-6) on the road at Slidell (22-7) Thursday at 6 p.m.

Check back for more details