LHSAA convention could see major reversal

Louisiana high schools could take a step back to seven state football championships, rather than the current nine, when the LHSAA state convention kicks off this week at the Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge.

Although it’s expected to be a relatively mellow get-together, one of the biggest topics on the agenda is a measure combining the state’s non-select (mostly public schools) into four classes and the state’s select (mostly private schools) into three divisions. The move would mean the LHSAA’s football championships could be played on one weekend in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, instead of the two currently needed.

How the vote will go depends on who you talk to and what area of the state the schools reside. West Ouachita principal Becky Oaks agrees with that statement and hopes her school can remain in Class 4A. But West Ouachita and Benton are two schools that could be forced into 5A if classes are combined.

“We realize we could move up because our attendance is at the top of 4A with our growth in student population,” Oaks said. “But we would like to remain in 4A – that’s the thought process of our coaches.

“Some principals I’ve talked to think it’s a good idea and some do not, so I guess we’ll wait and see.”

Green Oaks principal Marvin Alexander will definitely be in Baton Rouge and will be voting in favor of the new proposal.

“I believe we need to get football back to one weekend because that’s what is the most fair for the kids,” Alexander said. “Non-select and select schools shouldn’t be together.”

The convention will launch Wednesday with sessions for athletic directors and others, while the class meetings will begin Thursday afternoon. The voting session with the principals tips off at 9 a.m. Friday morning.

“I’m worried that some principals may not be going because there’s not a lot on the agenda,” Ruston principal Rickey Durrett said. “That worries me because something might get passed that shouldn’t.”

LHSAA executive board member and Airline principal Jason Rowland said he has heard “rumors” there may be some “tweaks” to the original motion for the 4/3 measure. Rowland is in a wait-and-see mode before deciding how to vote.

“I don’t know if we have the proof and we haven’t tasted the pudding on our current situation,” Rowland said. “We haven’t been through a complete cycle to see how things will unfold. I’m a traditionalist, but I want to do what’s best for the association.”

Haughton principal Gene Couvillion, who is seeking a spot on the executive committee, said he is in favor of the split, because his staff believes it will help his school in the long run.

“We are in the bottom of 5A anyway, so it gives us some company,” Couvillion said. “As long as the districts do not involve a lot of travel, we are OK.”

Captain Shreve principal Ginger Gustavson will be attending and voting in favor of passage.

“I support it because it will potentially increase the opportunity for us to play schools with lesser enrollment,” Gustavson said.

Shreve currently has 1,479 students compared to 2,186 for Byrd, 1,865 for Airline and 1,545 for Southwood. Parkway is at 1,345 and Haughton has 1,294.

Bossier principal David Thrash is happy with the current system and isn’t looking forward to the problems schools will face scheduling. If the split is approved Friday, the plan could go into effect as early as this fall, so schedules for a number of schools could be impacted.

“Football schedules have been made and this will impact the 4A and 5A district schedules,” Thrash said. “That, and with Fair Park and BTW combining, schools are going to lose games.”

A number of baseball issues are on the agenda including Item 27 that would call for playoff teams to win a best 2 of 3 games in the first round. Captain Shreve coach Todd Sharp is against the measure.

“I don’t think it can logistically happen,” Sharp said. “Playoffs are announced on Sunday and the first round is to be completed by Tuesday. I’m in favor of 2 of 3 in the first round, but not with the current time frame allowed by the LHSAA.”

