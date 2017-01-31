LHSAA releases girls soccer playoff bracket

The LHSAA announced the girls high school soccer playoff bracket on Tuesday, with Byrd and Loyola being the top seeded area teams.

Byrd is the No. 2 seed in Division I and will have a first-round bye. Byrd will face the winner of the No. 15 Caddo Magnet-No. 18 Baton Rouge contest to be hosted by Caddo Magnet.

Also in Division I, Airline is the No. 21 seed and will play at No. 12 Barbe.

In Division II, Benton is the No.7 seed and will have a first-round bye. Benton will face the winner of No. 10 Parkway-No. 23 Cabrini.

The Captain Shreve girls are the No. 11 seed and will host No. 22 seed Ruston. The winner of that match will face No. 6 West Ouachita on the road.

In Division III, Loyola is the No. 2 seed. The Flyers will have a first-round bye and face the winner of No. 15 Opelousas-No. 18 Erath. North DeSoto is the 10th seed in Division III and will host No. 23 Morgan City. No. 21 Minden will be on the road at No. 12 Lutcher.

In Division IV, 12th-seeded Evangel will host No. 21 Opelousas Catholic, North Caddo is the No. 22 seed and will visit No. 11 Metairie Park Country Day.