LHSAA tinkering with football classifications again

A proposal to eliminate LHSAA Class 1A in football by moving that classification up into 2A, while eliminating one of the three non-select divisions, is one of the agenda items likely to attract discussion at the upcoming 2017 LHSAA area meetings.

The first of six area meetings will be held Tuesday beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Bossier Instructional Center on Airline Drive near Airline High School. The non-voting, public meetings set the stage for the LHSAA’s annual convention, slated for Jan. 25-27 at the Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge.

The proposed classification change was submitted by Mike Oakley of Iowa and Carey Smith of Starks high schools. It reads: “Football schools will be divided into four equal or nearly equal classes (2A, 3A, 4A, 5A). 1A schools that play football will be placed in 2A districts for football only and will play all other sports in 1A.”

“That proposal is designed to reduce the number of football state champions from the current nine to seven,” said LHSAA executive board member Jason Rowland. “Class 1A would remain for the other sports such as baseball, basketball and softball.”

It isn’t clear from the agenda how soon the proposal would go into effect if it’s passed, but would be difficult to institute for this fall, since many teams have already completed schedules.

Most of the proposed agenda deals with clarification of policy items in the LHSAA handbook on issues that were passed last year.

2017 LHSAA Convention Agenda by Jimmy Watson on Scribd

https://www.scribd.com/embeds/336517720/content?start_page=1&view_mode=scroll&access_key=key-CgHZrmtEkbW8GXvCv7XO&show_recommendations=true

“There are always some contradictions in the handbook that we need to get in line,” Rowland said. “There are about 60 items on the agenda, which isn’t out of the ordinary. Some will be pulled and some will make it. It’s pretty much a standard agenda.”

Tuesday’s meeting is expected to last approximately two hours, depending on the discussion, then LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine and staff will head to Ouachita High School in Monroe for a similar session at 3 p.m.

Another possible topic of discussion is a proposal by Michelle Chiasson of E.D. White and John Cavell of Opelousas Catholic to only allow voting on legislation by schools which have teams participating in that sport.

“In the past Class B and C schools have been allowed to vote on football issues,” Rowland said. “Making that change has been discussed.”

A similar amendment would only allow a school voting rights in the arena in which they compete – select or non-select.

Another possible new addition to the LHSAA constitution would allow the organization’s executive director to move a member school’s sports program to a higher classification or division if the program won at least one state title in the past five years and the school enrolls students from more than one “standard” public school attendance zone. The potential two-year placement would have to be approved by a two-thirds vote of the executive committee.

Twitter: @JimmyWatson6

LHSAA Area Meeting

When: Tuesday, 8:30 a.m., Bossier City; 3 p.m. Monroe

Where: Bossier Instructional Center, Bossier: Ouachita High School, Monroe

Note: Issues will not be voted on