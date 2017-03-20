LHSCA All-Star softball team announced

North DeSoto standouts Bayli Simon and Emma Callie Delafield, along with Calvary’s Sarah Chamberlain and Emily Daniel, headline selections for the 2017 Louisiana High School Coaches’ Association All-Star West Team recently announced by the LHSCA and the Louisiana Softball Coaches Association.

The West will be coached by Calvary’s Tiffany Frazier with assistance from Northside Christian’s Ryan Hanagriff.

The selectees, which must be seniors and recommended by their coaches, will play two games May 12-13 in Pineville at Louisiana College.

Both Louisiana Tech signees, Simon and Daniel will provide the offensive firepower for their team, while Delafield, a Northwestern signee, and Chamberlain, a Ouachita Baptist signee, hope to rule things on the mound.

Delafield, the reigning Times All-Area Player of the Year, has led the Lady Griffins to consecutive LHSAA Class 4A state titles. Chamberlain, the reigning Times All-City Pitcher of the Year, pitched the Lady Cavs to the LHSAA Class 2A state title last spring.

Florien’s Meghan Burkett is also a member of the West squad.

Louisiana Tech signee Jensen Howell (Menard), UL Lafayette signee Carrie Boswell (Alexandria Senior High) and Cedar Creek standout Mary Terral headline the East Team. ASH coach Erica Harwell will direct the East, assisted by West Ouachita’s Ashley Hoyle. Ouachita’s Morgan Adams and Nicole Skerlong will also play for the East.

WEST TEAM: Kennedi Smith, Acadiana; Ally Crooks, Barbe; Bryley Rodriguez, Beau Chene; Payge Hebert, Beau Chene; Sarah Chamberlain, Calvary; Emily Daniel, Calvary; Lexi LeGrand, Cecilia; Jaden Accardo, Denham Springs; Tori Brown, Elizabeth; Meghan Burkett, Florien; Pryscilla Prince, Hahnville; EC Delafield, North Desoto; Bayli Simon, North DeSoto; Demi Boudreaux, North Vermilion; Julie Chaddrick, Pine Prairie; Casidy Chaumont, Sam Houston; Lexi-Jo DeBarge, South Cameron; Baylie Thornhill, St. Joseph’s Academy.

COACHES: Tiffany Frazier, Calvary; Ryan Hanagriff, Northside Christian; coordinator, Thad Dickey, Beau Chene.

EAST TEAM: Taryn Antoine, ASH; Carrie Boswell, ASH; Ella Manzer, ASH; Christie Runnels, Cabrini; Connor Stockstill, Caldwell; Ryann Bizette, Catholic (PC); Mary Terral, Cedar Creek; Shanya Canoe, Georgetown; Gisselle Ash, Live Oak; Jensen Howell, Menard; Macy Hornosky, Mount Carmel; Morgan Adams, Ouachita; Nicole Skerlong, Ouachita; Toni Perrin, Riverside; Abby McKey, St. Amant; Camryn Flanan, St. Thomas Aquinas; Madison Terdin, Weston; Abby Lewis, Zachary.

COACHES: Erica Harwell, ASH; Ashley Hoyle, West Ouachita; coordinator, Tim Whitman, Ouachita.

