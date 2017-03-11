LiAngelo Ball (52 points), Chino Hills (Calif.) advance; Sierra Canyon falls

The nation’s No. 12 boys basketball team, Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), saw its season come to an end Friday night. No. 13 Chino Hills (Calif.), meanwhile, kept its going.

We’ll start with Chino Hills. As the Los Angeles Times tells it, fans started lining up 3 1/2 hours outside of Colony (Ontario, Calif.) before Friday night’s Southern California Open Division regional quarterfinal game between Chino Hills and Birmingham (Van Nuys).

The 2,800 in attendance got their money’s worth, as the Ball brothers lifted Chino Hills (30-2) to a high-flying 130-110 victory to advance the regional semis against top-seeded Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.) on Tuesday.

According to CalHiSports, it was the third-highest combined points by two teams in state history, thanks in large part to UCLA-bound LiAngelo Ball’s 52 points. His younger brother, LaMelo, posted a triple-double with 17 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds. Eli Scott scored 21 points and Onyeka Okongwu and Ofure Ujadughele added 20 points apiece.

Birmingham’s Devante Doutrive scored 39 points while Devonaire Doutrive had 25 points.

Chino Hills had lost two weeks ago to Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.( in the Southern Section Open Division semifinals.

“We just had to come back a little more hungry, keep moving forward,” Okongwu told the Times.

Meanwhile, No. 2 Sierra Canyon was upset by St. Augustine (San Diego) in the quarterfinals of the Southern California Open Division playoffs, 88-81.

The third seed and a team that was ranked No. 4 in the state and No. 6 in the nation by CalHi, Sierra Canyon sees its season come to an end at 27-3.

Senior guard Otto Taylor scored six of his 10 points in the final two minutes as the Saints stunned Sierra Canyon. St. Augustine (28-4), the sixth seed in the Open Division, advances to play at Mater Dei on Tuesday.

Sierra Canyon cut a 24-point Saints lead early in the third quarter to three with 2:20 to play before Taylor came up big.

“I got kind of a new energy,” Taylor told the San Diego Union-Tribune Friday night. “This was such a great win. It’s a statement game for San Diego. It shows what we can do.”

Per the Union-Tribune, Terrance McBride led Sierra Canyon with 19 points. UCLA-bound Cody Riley added 18 while 6-foot-11 junior Marvin Bagley had 16 points and 12 rebounds.