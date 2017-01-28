LiAngelo Ball scores 52 as Chino Hills (Calif.) wins No. 57 in a row

And the show goes on …
No. 5 Chino Hills (Calif.) jumped to an 18-2 lead, scoring 18 consecutive points after allowing the first basket, and rolled to a 124-102 victory against Damien (La Verne, Calif.) before a sold-out crowd.
The win was No. 22 in a row this season and No. 57 overall, equaling the fourth longest winning streak in California history.
LiAngelo Ball had 52 points and made 10 threes to lead the Huskies. Ball was named an American Family Insurance Midseason ALL-USA Player of the Year candidate this week. Older brother, Lonzo, won the award last year.
He had 27 at halftime as Chino Hills led 64-46 before Eli Scott scored 13 points in the third quarter and the lead ballooned to 96-72. Scott had 22 points through three.
