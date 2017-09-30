Liberty QB Kenyon Oblad breaks Nevada's career passing yardage record

ICYMI: @Libertyotball senior QB @kenyonoblad set the state passing record in Patriots win over Green Valley

MORE→https://t.co/YhmrgN12m8 pic.twitter.com/QSLCT9E6Xy — Nevada Preps (@nevadapreps) September 29, 2017

Nevada prep football has a new passing king.

Thursday night, Liberty (Henderson, Nev.) four-year starter Kenyon Oblad shattered the state’s career passing record when he threw for 284 yards in a 49-14 win over in-town foe Green Valley (Henderson, Nev.).

With 10,313 yards, Oblad surpassed the previous record of 10,113 held by former Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) standout Anu Solomon. Solomon, now at Baylor and previously the University of Arizona, starred for the Gaels from 2009 through 2012.

Thursday night, the three-star recruit Oblad needed just 84 yards to surpass Solomon, and finished 18 for 29 for 284 yards and four touchdowns.

“After a drive or two went on, (the stress) was gone,” Oblad said. “It was just like another football game.”

Per the Las Vegas Sun, Oblad and his teammates celebrated the achievement after they thought he broke with a touchdown pass to Cervontes White, but the actual record-breaking pass came on a 4-yard completion to the same receiver earlier on the drive.

“It says a lot about Kenyon, what a talented young man he is to be sitting alone now at the top of the Nevada state record book,” Liberty coach Rich Muraco told the Sun.

Senior receiver Marquez Powell was Oblad’s top target, catching five passes for 90 yards. On Oblad’s fifth passing attempt of the night, he threw a near interception. The ball, however, hit off the defender’s hands and Powell leapt over his shoulders to make a sensational grab.

And now, Nevada has a new passing king.

“Coming into the season it’s kind of a worry to beat the record because everyone is talking about it, hyping it up and stuff, so it’s good to beat it and be over with it,” Oblad told the Sun. “And now just keep playing football.”