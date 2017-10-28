Liberty scores late, upsets No. 11 Centennial (Ariz.)

After nearly three scoreless quarters, two late scoring drives from Liberty against the No. 1 team in the state seemed unlikely.

And yet, that’s exactly what Liberty senior quarterback Ryan Bendle led.

With 2:59 left, Bendle found Dylen Bieber for a 30-yard touchdown. Then, with 5.2 seconds remaining, Bendle found senior tight end Alec Moonier to seal a 21-19 upset win for Liberty at Centennial on Friday.

A win over the state’s best team won’t define Liberty’s season, though, Bendle said.

“We still have to keep going and now we are in the playoffs and we have to just keep going for that goal, the goal of the state championship,” he said.

According to Bendle, Liberty works on game-winning drives every week in practice.

“It showed up for us this week and we stayed the course of the game and look where it got us,” Bendle said.

