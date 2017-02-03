Opinion: A life of crime

By Shannun Newton

Recently ABC News covered a tragic story of a mother who kills herself and her children in a cliff crash and this is a murder crime because what reason does she for kill her twins was she sad or made who know.

Crimes that been happen lately is out of control because on the news people had being doing crazy things and for what reason because I don’t get why people would commit murder, kidnap and trouble for use and is it a purpose for crazy people. The question is whether or not these ‘crazy’ people commit crimes because they are simply unstable or because of traumatic life experiences that happened to them?

Do these crazy people even think about doing these crime or just do it without thinking about and how are they going to pay for their crimes? This is complicated because the way I often see it, they don’t even care about going to jail.

Also do they even fear death because what I see in the news is the crazy people would do murder and when they done these murder or crimes they would just do suicide without any hesitation because do the crazy people plane these crimes before doing it because i think that they just don’t want to pay for their crimes and it’s a mystery on what they are thinking when they doing these kind of thing to our society and do they even care or not.

In my opinion I think the reason for the crazy people for doing these crimes because they have a tragic past because some people may not be crazy just hurt and sad or angry because of their childhood or dreams and even their spirit had been broken and they just snap. In my view I think that everybody who commits these crimes are not crazy just broken from within. Real question is who was the people who created these crazy people and what could they do or did to cause these crazy people to going that the path of crimes because I think that they does It even want come to that path and they was just been push down or that kind of level because It ain’t their fault for being this way but still some people have to pay for these crimes.