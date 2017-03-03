Lightning girls hold off Terrors

See game highlights of Appleton North’s sectional girls’ basketball win over Appleton West Thursday at Appleton East High School and hear comments from North’s Kari Brekke. March 2, 2017
Lawrence baseball could score a lot of runs
Lawrence Vikings should score a lot of runs in baseball this season.
Brain surgery rerouted Neenah player's hoop dreams
Neenah High School basketball player battles back from craniotomy.
Prep profile: Hailey Oskey, Seymour
Prep profile: Hailey Oskey, Seymour Thunder girls’ basketball.