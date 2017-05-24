Lincoln (Ala.) RB Montrell Johnson showed off NFL-caliber stiff arms

Montrell Johnson is still searching for recruiting attention. If he keeps puttingin performances like he did at the Lincoln instrasquad spring scrimmage, he won’t be searching for future destinations for long.

That’s Johnson in the video just below, absolutely refusing to go down when confronted by a series of Lincoln defenders. He is at once persistent, bruising and efficiently elusive, using blocks from his teammates to spring small gaps, but enough gaps to offer a potential path to the end zone.

He made the most of it.

Hailing from talent-rich Alabama, the running back may still be struggling to overcome his 5-foot-9 height. He had 1,996 yards and 16 touchdowns as a junior. The one thing that seems certain is that whichever program eventually lands Johnson will get an impressive and determined star to run the ball.

That has to be worth something, right? Suppose we’ll find out in the months ahead.