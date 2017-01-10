Lincoln tabs Roosevelt DC as new head coach

Roosevelt defensive coordinator Jared Fredenburg has been named head football coach at Sioux Falls Lincoln.

Fredenburg is taking over for Brian Bechard, who was tabbed to replace Aaron Beavers on an interim basis in September. The Patriots went 3-6 in 2016.

Fredenburg, a native of Edgeley, North Dakota, played defensive back at the University of Mary in Bismarck. He later obtained his Master’s Degree at Dakota Wesleyan.

He joined the Roosevelt coaching staff in 2002 as an assistant, helping the Rough Riders to state titles in 2006, 2007 and 2011. In 2012, coach Kim Nelson named him defensive coordinator.

In addition to teaching social studies at Roosevelt, Fredenburg has served two seasons as the defensive line coach for the Sioux Falls Storm.

