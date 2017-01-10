Lincoln tabs Roosevelt DC as new head coach

Roosevelt defensive coordinator Jared Fredenburg has been tabbed as the man to take Lincoln football into a new era.

Fredenburg is taking over for Brian Bechard, who was tabbed to replace Aaron Beavers on an interim basis in September. The Patriots went 3-6 in 2016.

“I think you always have that desire to run your own program, and what better place to be?” said Fredenburg, a 47-year-old native of Edgeley, N.D. “If you want to coach high school football in South Dakota, Sioux Falls is the place to do it.”

Mark Meile, activities coordinator for the Sioux Falls School District, said there were 25 applicants for the Lincoln job and five were interviewed. He said getting a coach named by mid-January was a priority to bring new stability to a program that captured state titles in 2013 and 2014.

“We wanted kids in the offseason program to know who their leader would be moving forward,” Meile said. “Jared has paid his dues and is a football junkie, so we feel that he can step right in.”

Fredenburg joined the Roosevelt coaching staff in 2002 as an assistant, helping the Rough Riders to state titles in 2006, 2007 and 2011. In 2012, head coach Kim Nelson named him defensive coordinator.

“Kim was a great mentor to me,” said Fredenburg, who played defensive back at the University of Mary and has served two seasons as the defensive line coach for the Sioux Falls Storm.

“He let me have total control of the defense and helped me grow as a coach, and now this is the next opportunity.”

Fredenburg met with Roosevelt players on Tuesday afternoon and was scheduled to meet with Lincoln activities director Joey Struwe later in the day.

“I’m excited to get started,” he said.