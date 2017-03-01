Lincoln uses 3-point barrage to down Washington

Lincoln opened its District 2AA boys basketball game against Washington with a 3-pointer. The Patriots didn’t waver from that approach all night and rode the long ball to a 62-60 victory over Warriors in a loud and raucous Washington gymnasium. Lincoln will now host Harrisburg Friday night in the District 2AA championship game.

The Patriots (10-10) went 12-for-22 from the 3-point line and held off a late Washington rally. The Patriots held its biggest lead of the night at 58-49 with 2:32 to play before the Warriors cut it to one with 25 seconds remaining. But Lincoln’s Alex Glanzer and Diang Gatluak both hit pressure free throws and each went 2-for-2 from the line in the final 20 seconds to seal the win.

Lincoln led most of the way, but not by much. Every time Washington (10-11) cut the gap or took a momentary lead, Lincoln hit a big three. The Warriors actually held the lead at 47-46 with 5:36 to play, but like it played out all night, Lincoln immediately responded with a long ball, this time by Glanzer, to make it 49-47.

Dillon Barrow did the most damage for Lincoln, leading the Patriots with 18 points going 5-for-7 from beyond the arc. Gatluak added 16 points and Glanzer finished with ten.

“Dillon hasn’t been shooting the ball all that well, but he got on fire today,” Lincoln coach Jeff Halseth said. “That was nice to see. He’s just one of those kids where you just don’t know what you’re going to get out of him. He’s so athletic and so explosive. When he starts developing that outside shot a little bit, he’s going to be very dangerous.”

It was a scramble late as Washington made one last push. Angel Arroyo hit a 3-pointer for Washington to cut it to 58-52 with 2:29 to play. He scored again with one minute to play to cut into the Lincoln lead, 58-54. Arroyo’s second basket came after Washington had multiple looks at the basket. He finally scored on a put-back after a long Washington possession.

Washington had 17 offensive rebounds and out rebounded the Patriots 38-21. On back-to-back trips down the floor in the opening half, Washington recorded six offensive rebounds, scoring both times. The Warriors scored 12 second-chance points on the night.

“That’s obviously still one of our areas of concern and we need to get better at it before the next game,” Halseth said of Lincoln’s rebounding woes. “They guys know it, too. Once they buy in that they can all go rebound, I think we’ll be ready to go.”

Following Arroyo’s basket to cut it to four, Jack Talley hit a 3-pointer to cut it to 58-57 with 25 seconds to play. After Glanzer’s two free throws got it to a three-point lead again, Washington had one last shot in the final 20 seconds. Topher Zahn launched a 3-pointer that rimmed out. Not surprisingly, Washington’s Logan Uttecht grabbed the offensive rebound, got it back to Zahn, but again, the long ball rattled out.

“They knocked some shots down, and maybe there were some nerves there,” Halseth said of Washington’s late surge. “I think our guys wanted to nail the coffin shut and they got a little too crazy; a little too wild and they turned the ball over a couple of times. And just like that, Washington’s back in the game again.”

Lincoln opened the first quarter on all cylinders offensively. Four its first five baskets were 3-pointers. Leading 8-4, Washington looked to cut into the lead when Talley drove the left baseline and went up strong for an apparent dunk attempt. But his attempt was blocked with a thud by Gatluak. On the transition following the block, Lincoln ran the floor and found a streaking Gatluak from the perimeter and the junior knocked down one of Lincoln’s seven first half 3-pointers, increasing the lead to 11-4 with 2:31 to play in the opening quarter.

Lincoln is streaking at the right time and has now six of its last seven. Over that seven-game run, the Patriots have been able to win close games. Its largest margin of victory in the six wins is 13 points with two of the wins coming by just two points.

“We’re playing better. I don’t think we’ve peaked yet and there’s some things we need to work on,” Halseth said. “Obviously we didn’t rebound the ball very well, and that’s something we’ll continue to work on.”

LINCOLN (10-10)

Carson Coulter 2 2-2 7, Alex Glanzer 1 7-8 10, Simon Higgason 0 0-0 0, Dillon Barrow 6 1-2 18, Kaleb Dobbs 0 0-0 0, Christophe Bwana 4 1-2 11, Andrew Tverberg 0 0-0 0, Victor Gamies 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 16-20 62.

WASHINGTON (10-11)

Landon Carda 1 0-0 2, Jack Talley 6 2-2 17, Logan Uttecht 0 0-0 0, Zach Heins 5 2-2 12, Isaac Goeman 0 1-2 1, Topher Zahn 4 0-0 11, Carter Klatt 0 0-0 0, Seth Benson 0 0-0 0, Angel Arroyo 7 2-3 17. Totals: 23 7-9 60.

Lincoln 14 30 45 62

Washington 14 30 41 60

3-point goals – SFL 12 (Barrow 5), SFW 7 (Talley 3, Zahn 3). Rebounds – SFL 21 (Gatluak 4), SFW 38 (Heins 10). Assists – SFL 10 (Coulter 4), SFW 7 (Uttecht 3). Steals – SFL 3 (Glanzer 1, Barrow 1, Gatluak 1), SFW 3 (Uttecht 2). Blocked Shots – SFL 1 (Gatluak), SFW 0. Turnovers – SFL 12, SFW 11. Total fouls – SFL 11, SFW 15. Fouled Out – none.