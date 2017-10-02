Lindenhurst (N.Y.) TE Jeremy Ruckert receives U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey

Lindenhurst (N.Y.) tight end Jeremy Ruckert received his honorary U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey Monday at his school as part of the Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

Ruckert, an Ohio State commit, is the nation’s No. 1 tight end.

He’ll be among the nation’s top players competing at the U.S Army All-American Bowl, which kicks off Saturday, Jan. 6 in San Antonio at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.