Linebacker DeGabriel Floyd becomes first member of USC's Class of 2019

We’re still months away from the start of the 2017 college football season, but USC is already making headway on 2019.

On Monday, the Trojans landed the program’s first commitment for the Class of 2019. Sophomore linebacker DeGabriel Floyd, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound two way starter at Hawkins High, agreed to join the Trojans ahead of scholarship offers from 17 other top programs including seven other Pac-12 institutions.

Like most of his peers, Floyd published his decision on Twitter.

While Floyd is largely considered a linebacker prospect, he also started as a running back at Hawkins, and could be a dynamic contributor in the Coliseum soon after he settles in on campus, assuming he sticks with his commitment.

“It just felt right,” Floyd told Scout.com. “USC is the school I’ve always wanted to go to. I talked to my mom and my sister about it and this is something I’ve been thinking about doing for the last two weeks. We talked about what’s in store for me in the future and I’m just really comfortable there with the coaches and like I said, it just felt right.

“I really believe the coaches are going to take care of me and help me develop in to the person and football player I want to be. Tee Martin was my main recruiter but I talk with Gavin Morris a lot when I go up to visit as well. I like the whole staff a lot and I’m just excited to be a Trojan and have this decision already out of the way.”

Floyd now has two seasons to focus on high school football, which he can use as a means to build his skills and gain even more recruiting attention, not that it will pull him away from the Trojans.

“I know it’s early for me but I wanted to get it done now so I could just focus on other things and not have to worry about recruiting. I’m actually super relieved and excited at the same time,” Floyd told Scout.