List of Louisville-area football commitments

Here are the football commitments for Louisville-area high school football players that have been reported to The Courier-Journal. Most are scheduled to sign Wednesday.

Jaylon Carr, Ballard, Kentucky Wesleyan

D.J. Washington, Ballard, Purdue

Jonathan Dooley, Central, Kentucky Wesleyan

Michael Lagestee, Christian Academy, Centre

Jake Paulson, Christian Academy, Minnesota

Anteneh Thompson, Christian Academy, Lindsey Wilson

James Tobin, DeSales, Austin Peay

Nathan Hobbs, Male, Illinois

Stephon Mayes, Male, Indiana State

B.K. Smith, Male, Eastern Kentucky

Jaelin Carter, Manual, TBA

Sean Cleasant, Manual, Eastern Kentucky

Bryce Cosby, Manual, Ball State

Jakson Wine, North Oldham, Louisville (walk-on)

Desmond Ridder, St. Xavier, Cincinnati

Graham Ashkettle, South Oldham, Eastern Kentucky

Josue Batista, Southern, Lindsey Wilson

Isaac Martin, Trinity, Louisville (walk-on)

Cole Spencer, Trinity, Western Kentucky

Larry Harper III, Waggener, Georgetown

Tyquan Jackson, Waggener, Lindsey Wilson