Basketball

Litkenhous likes Butler to take Sweet 16 title

Butler head basketball coach Larry Just charts a play during a time-out in the Girls' LIT championship. 28 January 2017

The Butler High School girls basketball team kept the No. 1 spot in the season’s final Litkenhous Ratings released Tuesday morning.

The Bearettes (32-2) will face No. 5 Sacred Heart (29-5) at noon Wednesday in the first game of the St. Elizabeth Healthcare/KHSAA Sweet 16 at Northern Kentucky University’s BB&T Arena.

If the Litkenhous Ratings hold, Saturday’s Sweet 16 semifinals would match Butler against No. 2 Mercer County and No. 3 Simon Kenton against No. 12 Holmes. The Litratings like Butler over Simon Kenton in Sunday’s championship game.

Here are the Litratings for all 16 teams that qualified for the state tournament:

1. Butler (#1 in state), 117.9

2. Mercer County (#2 in state), 113.6

3. Simon Kenton (#3 in state), 113.5

4. Sacred Heart (#5 in state), 111.5

5. Murray (#8 in state), 108.2

6. Franklin County (#9 in state), 107.7

7. Holmes (#12 in state), 105.7

8. Clark County (#16 in state), 100.8

9. Henderson County (#17 in state), 100.5

10. Nelson County, 97.3

11. Boyd County, 97.1

12. Russell County, 92.1

13. (tie) Grayson County, 88.7

13. (tie) Paintsville, 88.7

15. Harlan, 84.6

16. Knott County Central, 83.3

