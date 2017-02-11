Little Chute boys beat Clintonville

CLINTONVILLE – Little Chute stayed in the title hunt in the North Eastern Conference on Friday with a 65-50 victory over Clintonville in a boys’ basketball game.

Devin Plate and Keenan Stevens each scored 20 points for the Mustangs, who remained 2.5 games behind Luxemburg-Casco in the conference race.

Noah Knudsen added 11 points for Little Chute, which led 35-22 at halftime.

Tyler Petermann led Clintonville with 23 points.

Little Chute … …35 30 — 65 Clintonville … …22 28 — 50

Little Chute: Plate 20, Stevens 20, Knudsen 11, Mueller 7, Diedrick 4, Schommer 3. Totals 23 14-19 65. Three-pointers: Mueller 2, Plate, Knudsen, Schommer. Fouls: 13.

Clintonville: Petermann 23, Krueger 8, S. Finger 8, Schirpke 4, Koeppen 4, K. Finger 3. Totals 20 9-12 50. Three-pointers: K. Finger. Fouls: 18.

Fox Valley Lutheran 73, Waupaca 60

At Appleton, Jared Kraftzenk scored 17 of his game-high 22 points in the first half in the Foxes’ win over the Comets.

Zayne Rodencal and Cole Barrington added 18 and 14 points, respectively, for Fox Valley Lutheran.

Waupaca was led by Brandon Wanty with 19 points. Justin Vaughn added 12 and Logan Bunge chipped in with 11.

Waupaca … …24 36 — 60 Fox Valley Lutheran … …42 31 — 73

Waupaca: Johnson 3, Dayton 12, Thuerman 3, Wanty 19, Vaughn 12, Bunge 11. Totals 19 16-23 60. Three-pointers: Dayton 2, Thuerman, Vaughn 2, Wanty. Fouls: 23.

Fox Valley Lutheran: Schild 5, Doyen 6, Barrington 14, Olson 2, Kraftzenk 22, Price 1, Rodencal 18, Behm 3, Uitenbroek 2. Totals 24 19-31 73. Three-pointers: Schild, Kraftzenk 4, Rodencal. Fouls: 22.

Luxemburg-Casco 79, Freedom 66

At Luxemburg, the Spartans’ Mitchell Jandrin and Bryce Te Kulve combined to make 10 3-point baskets to lead Luxemburg-Casco to the win over the Irish.

Dwight Green scored 22 points for Freedom.

Te Kulve finished with 26 points and Jandrin had 25 for the Spartans.

Freedom … …42 24 — 66 Luxemburg-Casco … …42 37 — 79

Freedom: Hofacker 3, Heenan 2, Balthazor 3, D. Green 22, Brickner 8, Jadin 10, Van Handel 7, Baumgart 5, Pingel 4. Totals 27 6-13 66. Three-pointers: Hofacker, Green 3, Jadin, Baumgart. Fouls: 6.

Luxemburg-Casco: Jandrin 25, Otradovec 1, Wotruba 14, Hanson 1, Isenberg 2, Coisman 10, TeKulve 26. Totals 28 11-18 79. Three-pointers: Jandrin 5, Wotruba 2, TeKulve 5. Fouls: 11.

Wrightstown 85, Oconto Falls 50

At Oconto Falls, the Tigers raced out to a 42-27 lead at halftime and didn’t let up in their win over the Panthers.

No other information was reported.

Big East

Kohler 59, St. Mary Catholic 57

At Kohler, Peyton Jack scored 22 points, and Mitchell Fischer and Jordan Lacey each had 12 for the Zephyrs in the loss.

St. Mary Catholic … …27 30 — 57 Kohler … …29 30 — 59

St. Mary Catholic: Jack 22, Fischer 12, Lacey 12, Boyson 6, Nackers 3, Uhlenbrauck 2. Totals 21 7-17 57. Three-pointers: Jack 3, Lacey 2, Nackers, Boyson, Fischer. Fouls: 12.

Kohler: Bugbee 18, Maki 18, Farrell 15, Knuth 5, Kelly 2, Kral 1. Totals 24 7-17 59. Three-pointers: Maki 2, Knuth, Bugbee. Fouls: 13.