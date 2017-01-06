Little Chute hands Clintonville first loss

LITTLE CHUTE – The Little Chute boys’ basketball team handed Clintonville its first loss of the season Thursday with a 58-47 victory in a North Eastern Conference game.

Noah Knudsen made six 3-pointers, including four in the second half, and scored 21 points for the Mustangs (6-3 overall, 4-1 NEC). Devin Plate added 13 points and Sawyer Huss had 12.

Tyler Petermann led Clintonville (7-1, 4-1) with 17 points.

Clintonville … …25 22 — 47 Little Chute … …28 30 — 58

Clintonville: Petermann 17, Wittman 11, Krueger 10, Koeppen 6, Carpenter 3. Totals 17 6-8 47. Three-pointers: Wittman 3, Petermann, Krueger 2, Carpenter. Fouls: 16.

Little Chute: Knudsen 21, Plate 13, Huss 12, Mueller 6, Schommer 3, Hietpas 2, Diedrick 1. Totals 19 10-16 58. Three-pointers: Knudsen 6, Plate 2, Mueller, Schommer. Fouls: 9.

Fox Valley Lutheran 69, Waupaca 58

At Waupaca, Zayne Rodencal scored 20 points and Benjamin Uitenbroek added 16 to lead the Foxes over the Comets.

Justin Vaughn led Waupaca with 22 points.

Fox Valley Lutheran … …45 24 — 69 Waupaca … …19 39 — 58

Fox Valley Lutheran: Barrington 6, Rodencal 20, Doyen 5, Olson 8, Kraftzenk 8, Price 3, Behm 3, Uitenbroek 16. Totals 23 13-22 69. Three-pointers: Rodencal 4, Kraftzenk 2, Olson, Price, Behm, Uitenbroek. Fouls: 12.

Waupaca: Gardner 2, Dayton 10, Wanty 6, Vaughn 22, Bartel 6, Bunge 12. Totals 22 9-11 58. Three-pointers: Vaughn 4, Wanty. Fouls: 18.

Luxemburg-Casco 75, Freedom 69

At Freedom, the Spartans jumped out to a 15-2 lead at the start of the game, then after Freedom pulled within two at halftime, Luxemburg-Casco was able to build its lead back to 12 points in the second half.

Charlie Jadin led Freedom (3-6, 1-4) with 20 points and Dwight Green added 18.

Mitchell Jandrin had 20 points for the Spartans (6-2, 6-0).

Luxemburg-Casco … …34 41 — 75 Freedom … …32 37 — 69

Luxemburg-Casco: Jandrin 20, Otradovec 3, Deprey 3, Wotruba 11, Isenberg 2, Ronsman 6, Coisman 11, Te Kulve 19. Totals 28 10-12 75. Three-pointers: Wotruba 3, Te Kulve 3, Jandrin 2, Otradovec. Fouls: 9.

Freedom: Heenan 5, Balthazor 3, Green 18, Brickner 12, Jadin 20, Van Handel 3, Baumgart 6, Pingel 2. Totals 27 4-5 69. Three-pointers: Green 4, Jadin 3, Brickner 2, Heenan, Balthazor. Fouls: 14.

Wrightstown 78, Oconto Falls 31

At Wrightstown, the Tigers scored the first 29 points of the game as they held the Panthers without their first basket until 4:30 remained in the first half.

Wrightstown (5-4, 2-3) buried Oconto Falls (1-7, 0-4) with 15 3-pointers, including five by Luke Haese. He led the Tigers with 21 points.

Oconto Falls … …13 18 — 31 Wrightstown … …46 32 — 78

Oconto Falls: Sefcik 11, Bloom 5, Kurth 8, Carriveau 3, Schindel 2, Virtues 2. Totals 12 5-8 31. Three-pointers: Sefcik, Bloom. Fouls: 15.

Wrightstown: Braeger 4, Smith 6, Theunis 5, Froehlke 9, Hazaert 5, Klister 6, Hansen 10, Feldkamp 4, Haese 21, Beining 5, Guns 3. Totals 26 11-15 78. Three-pointers: Haese 5, Froehlke 3, Smith 2, Braeger, Theunis, Hansen, Guns, Beining. Fouls: 12.

Bay Conference

Green Bay East 55, Menasha 50

At Green Bay, the Red Devils used a huge second-half surge to earn the victory after trailing by 10 at halftime.

Zack Crockett scored all of his game-high 20 points in the second half for East (3-7, 3-1).

Alex Zeinert scored 18 points for the Bluejays (3-8, 1-3).

Menasha … …34 16 — 50 Green Bay East … …24 31 — 55

Menasha: Dewhurst 1, Everson 11, Zeinert 18, Hahn 10, Romnek 4, Johnson 6. Totals 18 8-14 50. Three-pointers: Everson 2, Zeinert 2, Hahn 2. Fouls: 19.

Green Bay East: Koltz 7, Crockett 20, Price 9, Green 4, Soward 8, Whalen 2, Brantley 2, Jones 3. Totals 18 16-31 55. Three-pointers: Koltz, Soward 2. Fouls: 18.

Nonconference

St. Mary Catholic 82, Marion 38

At Fox Crossing, Jordan Lacey scored 15 points and Mitchell Fischer added 13 to lead the Zephyrs, who led 44-24 at halftime.

Marion … …24 14 — 38 St. Mary Catholic … …44 38 — 82

Marion: Haas 2, Matz 3, Goke 2, Buss 13, Malueg 4, Elandt 14. Totals 13 4-4 38. Three-pointers: Elandt 4, Buss 3, Matz. Fouls: 12.

St. Mary Catholic: Griffith 3, Miller 3, Davidson 3, Lacey 15, Dejno 5, Jack 4, Solowicz 8, Nackers 8, Boyson 10, Fischer 13, Scheurs 10. Totals 33 4-10 82. Three-pointers: Lacey 3, Solowicz 2, Nackers 2, Scheurs 2, Davidson, Miller, Griffith. Fouls: 11.

Manawa 69,

Tigerton 56

At Manawa, Jeven Sachtjen scored 16 points to lead the Wolves to the nonconference win.

Bo Koehn added 15 points for Manawa, while Josh Griesbach and Ethan Hass each had 12.

Tigerton … …27 29 — 56 Manawa … …35 34 — 69

Tigerton: Harris 4, Bailey 15, Hoffmann 3, Ferg 3, Parrott 21, Matteson 8, Marquardt 2. Totals 22 12-21 56. Three-pointers: None. Fouls: 16.

Manawa: Forbes 4, Reynolds 2, Griesbach 12, Wiesner 5, Koehn 15, Millard 1, Murphy 2, Sachtjen 16, Hass 12. Totals 29 7-17 69. Three-pointers: Griesbach 2, Koehn, Hass. Fouls: 20.

GIRLS

Winneconne 55, Kewaskum 48

At Kewaskum, Sadie Kosciuk scored 16 points to lead the Wolves to the East Central Conference win.

Abby Gilman added 14 points for Winneconne, while Jordyn Ellis had 11.

Winneconne… …26 29 — 55 Kewaskum… …17 31 — 48

Winneconne: Hoffman 2, Kubasta 2, Novinska 2, Gilman 14, Brooks 2, Ellis 11, Becker 6, Kosciuk 16. Totals 17 19-33 55. Three-pointers: Gilman, Ellis. Fouls: 11.

Kewaskum: Trepes 5, Dogs 14, Paulowske 10, Schulties 5, Herriges 12, Holt 2. Totals 18 9-11 48. Three-pointers: Trepes, Paulowske 2. Fouls: 27.