Little Chute Mustangs shoot past Freedom

FREEDOM – Hot-shooting Little Chute rolled to a 69-48 victory Monday over Freedom in a North Eastern Conference boys’ basketball game.

The Mustangs shot 54 percent from 3-point range, finishing 13-for-24, and made 55 percent from the field overall.

Noah Knudsen led the way with seven 3-pointers and 25 points. Noah Mueller added 17 points for Little Chute (15-6 overall, 13-4 NEC), which secured second place all alone this season behind champion Luxemburg-Casco.

“We probably played one of our better all-around games of the season,” Little Chute coach Mickey Martin said. “Defensively we were pretty solid and offensively we got on the roll knocking down the three-ball. It was just a game where we played really well.”

Charlie Jadin had 17 points and Dwight Green scored 13 for Freedom (12-8, 10-6), which had 20 turnovers and shot just 25 percent from 3-point range.

Little Chute … …32 37 — 69 Freedom … …19 29 — 48

Little Chute: Plate 10, Hietpas 2, M. Schommer 3, Mueller 17, S. Schommer 6, Stevens 4, Knudsen 25, Dorsey 2. Totals 26 4-4 69. Three-pointers: Knudsen 7, S. Schommer 2, Mueller 2, Plate, M. Schommer. Fouls: 9.

Freedom: Balthazor 2, Green 13, Brickner 9, Jadin 17, Van Handel 2, Baumgart 3, Pingel 2. Totals 20 4-6 48. Three-pointers: Green, Brickner, Jadin, Baumgart. Fouls: 10.

Wrightstown 73, Waupaca 62

At Waupaca, James Hansen led four Tigers in double figures with 16 points and Wrightstown made 13 3-pointers in the victory.

Justin Vaughn had 20 points and Ryan Dayton added 17 to lead the Comets.

Wrightstown … …42 31 — 73 Waupaca … …26 36 — 62

Wrightstown: Braeger 4, Theunis 12, Froehlke 13, Hazaert 12, Hansen 16, Feldkamp 2, Haese 4, Beining 4, Guns 6. Totals 24 12-18 73. Three-pointers: Theunis 4, Froehlke 3, Hazaert 2, Hansen 2, Beining, Guns. Fouls: 13.

Waupaca: Gardner 1, Dayton 17, Wanty 12, Vaughn 20, Klemp 3, Bartel 2, Bunge 7. Totals 22 9-13 62. Three-pointers: Vaughn 6, Dayton, Wanty, Klemp. Fouls: 18.

Fox Valley Lutheran 68, Clintonville 54

At Appleton, Jared Kraftzenk scored 16 points to lead four Foxes in double figures in the victory.

Jesse Doyen and Ben Uitenbroek both added 11 points, while Cole Barrington had 10 for FVL.

Nathan Krueger led Clintonville with 14 points.

Clintonville … …26 28 — 54 Fox Valley Lutheran … …30 38 — 68

Clintonville: Krueger 14, Koeppen 12, Petermann 11, Wittman 7, K. Finger 3, Polzin 3, Schirpke 2, S. Finger 2. Totals 16 15-22 54. Three-pointers: Koeppen 3, Krueger, Wittman, K. Finger, Polzin. Fouls: 26.

Fox Valley Lutheran: Kraftzenk 16, Doyen 11, Uitenbroek 11, Barrington 10, Olson 7, Price 4, Rodencal 4, Garriga 3, Schild 2. Totals 23 17-24 68. Three-pointers: Kraftzenk 4, Garriga. Fouls: 19.

Bay Conference

Xavier 77,

Shawano 60

At Appleton, Hawks guard Hunter Plamann eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for his career in the win over Shawano.

Plamann, a junior point guard, finished with 31 points and has 1,025 for his career. Sam Ferris (12) and Nate DeYoung (11) also reached double-digits for Xavier (21-0, 13-0 Bay).

“It feels great for Hunter to be able to reach this milestone in front of the home crowd,” Xavier coach Matt Klarner said. “He’s had a fantastic season and it was just fun for the team to watch him achieve this at home.”

Shawano … …30 30 — 60 Xavier … …33 44 — 77

Shawano: Richards 12, Grignon 5, Nelson 5, Mueller 3, Hesse 3, Lacy 6, Weisnicht 5, Kohl 11, Maltbey 10. Totals 24 0-3 60. Three-pointers: Kohl 3, Lacy 2, Richards 2, Grignon, Nelson, Mueller, Hesse, Weisnicht. Fouls: 14.

Xavier: Egan 5, Drew Ferris 2, Plamann 31, Sam Ferris 12, Christensen 6, DeYoung 11, Otto 3, Schlicht 7. Totals 31 11-15 77. Three-pointers: Plamann, S. Ferris, DeYoung, Otto. Fouls: 13.

CWC-8

Shiocton 66, Witt.-Birnamwood 48

At Shiocton, the Chiefs built a 17-point halftime lead en route to improving to 13-0 in the CWC-8 and clinching the outright conference championship.

“I can’t be any happier for our varsity kids but, in particular, our senior group,” Chiefs coach Chad Schmidt said. “Their leadership and hard work and dedication to the game of basketball really showed this year. I’m so proud of their success. There’s a lot of joy going on right now with a conference championship. The kids have earned it. They truly deserve it.”

Matthew Peterson led Shiocton (16-5 overall) with 17 points, while Brandon Spencer added 15 and Nathan Schmidt 14.

Witt-Birnamwood … …18 30 — 48 Shiocton … …35 31 — 66

Wittenberg-Birnamwood: Kapitz 17, Lehman 2, Fraaza 15, Szews 8, Groshek 6. Totals 18 2-4 48. Three-pointers: Kapitz 5, Fraaza, Szews 2, Groshek 2. Fouls: 13.

Shiocton: Spencer 15, Peterson 17, Leitzke 7, Brouillard 6, Bedor 7, Schmidt 14. Totals 23 13-19 66. Three-pointers: Spencer 3, Peterson 2, Schmidt 2. Fouls: 8.

Pacelli 88, Manawa 49

At Manawa, Ethan Hass scored 17 points and Ethan Wiesner added 10 for the Wolves in the loss.

Pacelli … …37 51 — 88 Manawa … …18 31 — 49

Pacelli: Miller 12, Frane 4, Cloud 8, Pisarski 4, Peplinski 7, Blanker 18, Firminhac 13, Parks 19, Jansch 3. Totals 26 26-31 88. Three-pointers: Firminhac 4, Blanker 3, Cloud 2, Miller. Fouls: 13.

Manawa: R. Schuelke 1, Forbes 3, Hass 17, Griesbach 3, Wiesner 10, Kohen 9, Sachtjen 6. Totals 18 7-17 49. Three-pointers: Wiesner 2, Forbes, Hass, Griesbach, Kohen. Fouls: 20.

Nonconference

Menasha 70,

Appleton North 61

At Menasha, the Bluejays trailed by 17 points at halftime and then outscored the Lightning 42-16 in the second half to rally for the win.

Menasha took the lead for good with three minutes remaining.

Alex Zeinert scored 30 points for Menasha, including 18 in the first half. Jacob Everson scored 13 of his 17 points in the second half and Gage Dewhurst scored 11 of his 17 in the second half.

Carl Valk led Appleton North with 14 points.

Appleton North … …45 16 — 61 Menasha … …28 42 — 70

Appleton North: Valk 14, Mowbray 2, Hiltunen 7, Squier 9, Koleske 4, Gasick 2, Zeratsky 7, Krause 3, Blom 9, Van Handel 4. Totals 24 5-15 61. Three-pointers: Blom 3, Valk 2, Hiltunen, Squier, Zeratsky. Fouls: 20.

Menasha: Dewhurst 17, Everson 17, Zeinert 30, Hahn 2, B. Romnek 4. Totals 26 16-22 70. Three-pointers: Everson, Zeinert. Fouls: 14.

Watch live as Kimberly takes on Oshkosh North

Kimberly clashes with Oshkosh North in a Fox Valley Association boys’ basketball showdown. Join us today at 7 p.m. as USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s Ricardo Arguello, Brett Christopherson and Jim Rosandick bring you the coverage from Oshkosh North High School. Watch the action live on Facebook Live or postcrescent.com. And use the hashtag #hsswi if you’re a Twitter user.