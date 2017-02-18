Little Chute Mustangs top Fox Valley Lutheran

APPLETON – Little Chute held off Fox Valley Lutheran for a 59-54 victory Friday in a North Eastern Conference girls’ basketball game at FVL.

The Mustangs outscored the Foxes 24-18 in the first half and held on in the second to secure the victory.

“We got it within two,” Fox Valley Lutheran coach David Wenzel said. “Free throws in the latter part of the game was the difference.”

Little Chute made 13-of-15 free throws in the second half and outscored the Foxes 17-6 at the line in the game.

Tess Keyzers led the Mustangs with 16 points, while Hannah VandenBerg added 12.

Jenna Bruss paced the Foxes with 21 points.

Little Chute … …24 35 — 59 Fox Valley Lutheran … …18 36 — 54

Little Chute: VandenBerg 12, Joten 12, Schumacher 4, O. Hermsen 7, Keyzers 16, Battle 6, A. Hermsen 2. Totals 20 17-20 59. Three-pointers: Joten, Keyzers. Fouls: 12.

Fox Valley Lutheran: Krueger 3, Bruss 21, Duciaume 7, Verbeke 1, Brukardt 8, Kramer 2, A. Charron 10, Wolf 2. Totals 22 6-11 54. Three-pointers: Krueger, Duciaume, A. Charron 2. Fouls: 15.

Marinette 44, Clintonville 29

At Clintonville, the Marines outscored the Truckers 27-11 in the first half to secure the North Eastern Conference win.

Melany Lorge paced Clintonville with 10 points.

Marinette … …27 17 — 44 Clintonville … …11 18 — 29

Marinette: Bebo 6, Schultz 5, Kitzinger 19, Sims 5, Peterson 3, Suhs 6. Totals 13 13-20 44. Three-pointers: Bebo 2, Kitzinger, Sims, Peterson. Fouls: 14.

Clintonville: Weatherwax 4, Arndt 4, Harbath 2, Morse 2, Dunn 3, Beyersdorf 1, Seefeldt 3, Lorge 10. Totals 11 5-9 29. Three-pointers: Dunn, Seefeldt. Fouls: 16.

Denmark 68,

Waupaca 42

At Waupaca, Victoria Nowak scored 20 points but it wasn’t enough to carry the Comets in the NEC loss to the Vikings.

Mya Johannes added nine points for Waupaca.

Denmark had a balanced attack with Alyson Rish leading the way with 12 points. Leah Hansen, Hannah Miller and Ashley Leiterman each scored 11 points, while Lakin Derricks scored 10.