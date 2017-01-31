Little Chute rolls past Wrightstown

WRIGHTSTOWN – Little Chute closed out the first half on a big run and went on to beat Wrightstown 60-49 on Monday in a North Eastern Conference boys’ basketball game.

The Mustangs (11-4 overall, 9-2 NEC) outscored the Tigers 32-11 to end the first half with a 12-point lead.

Noah Knudsen made six 3-pointers and scored 22 points to lead Little Chute. Devin Plate added 12 points and Noah Mueller had 11.

Luke Haese led Wrightstown (8-7, 5-6) with 19 points.

Little Chute … …32 28 — 60 Wrightstown … …20 29 — 49

Little Chute: Plate 12, Mueller 11, Huss 6, Schommer 3, Stevens 6, Knudsen 22. Totals 22 5-13 60. Three-pointers: Knudsen 6, Plate 2, Mueller 2, Schommer. Fouls: 13.

Wrightstown: Braeger 3, Theunis 5, Froehlke 2, Hazaert 5, Klister 2, Hansen 8, Haese 19, Beining 5. Totals 19 4-8 49. Three-pointers: Haese 2, Braeger, Theunis, Hazaert, Hansen, Beining. Fouls: 12.

Waupaca 49,

Oconto Falls 41

At Waupaca, Justin Vaughn and Logan Bunge each had 14 points to lead the Comets, who outscored the Panthers 13-4 at the free throw line in the North Eastern Conference game.

Brandon Wanty added 11 points for Waupaca.

Oconto Falls … …22 19 — 41 Waupaca … …28 21 — 49

Oconto Falls: Sefcik 7, Bloom 8, Kurth 5, Schoen 5, Carriveau 11, Peterson 2, Virtues 3. Totals 16 4-6 41. Three-pointers: Bloom 2, Sefcik, Kurth, Schoen. Fouls: 20.

Waupaca: Gardner 3, Johnson 2, Dayton 3, Wanty 11, Vaughn 14, Bartel 2, Bunge 14. Totals 16 13-18 49. Three-pointers: Vaughn 2, Wanty, Dayton. Fouls: 10.

Luxemburg-Casco 83, Fox Valley Luth. 52

At Appleton, Cole Barrington scored 12 points and Jesse Doyen added 10 for the Foxes in the North Eastern Conference matchup.

Bryce Te Kulve led the Spartans with 19 points.

Luxemburg-Casco … …45 38 — 83 Fox Valley Lutheran … …24 28 — 52

Luxemburg-Casco: Jandrin 12, Otradovec 3, Deprey 18, Wotruba 15, Zeitler 2, Isenberg 2, Ronsman 4, Coisman 8, Te Kulve 19. Totals 34 8-8 83. Three-pointers: Deprey 3, Wotruba 3, Otradovec. Fouls: 13.

Fox Valley Lutheran: Schild 8, Doyen 10, Barrington 12, Olson 2, Kraftzenk 5, Hennig 1, Wenzel 2, Rodencal 2, Behm 3, Uitenbroek 7. Totals 22 5-11 52. Three-pointers: Schild, Kraftzenk, Behm. Fouls: 10.

Denmark 64, Clintonville 52

At Denmark, Tyler Petermann scored 21 points and Nathan Krueger had 15 for the Truckers, who shot just 33 percent (19-for-56) from the field in the North Eastern Conference game.

Clintonville … …23 29 — 52 Denmark … …30 34 — 64

Clintonville: Petermann 21, Krueger 15, Wittman 8, K. Finger 4, S. Finger 2, Schirpke 2. Totals 19 7-8 52. Three-pointers: Petermann 3, Krueger 2, Wittman 2. Fouls: 17.

Denmark: Derricks 21, Suemnick 14, Jens 12, Short 9, Satori 6, Sipiorski 2. Totals 22 18-20 64. Three-pointers: Derricks, Jens. Fouls: 10.