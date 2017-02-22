Little Hawks head back to state for the first time since 2014

IOWA CITY, Ia. — The City High student section lurked at court’s edge, simply waiting for the call to go and pounce. Their victorious Little Hawks were already at midcourt after a celebratory round of photos, hugs and tears — all that was left was the inevitable mosh pit.

The signal came. Chaos ensued at midcourt. Jubilation all around.

Backed by a suffocating defensive effort that limited Ankeny Centennial to a season-low point total, City pushed through a gritty affair and emerged victorious, 48-32, over the Jaguars in Tuesday’s Class 5A regional final at City High School. The win propels the Little Hawks to their first state tournament appearance since the 2013-14 season, and they’ll open up with Cedar Falls next Wednesday in Des Moines.

Iowa State commit Ashley Joens poured in a game-high 13 points and had double-digit help from freshman Rose Nkumu (12 points) and senior Kenya Earl (10). Kenna Sauer led Ankeny Centennial with 11.

“It’s just a great feeling to be able to do this with my teammates,” Joens said. “Starting from Day 1, it’s always been a dream for each and every one of us. We all just wanted to make it happen.

“So we just came out and gave everything we had, and we got it done.”

After a first half that saw little separation and little offensive flow — the Little Hawks sported just a 19-13 lead at the break — City began to find some separation in the third quarter. It ended the period on an 8-2 to run and headed to the fourth with a 35-21 advantage.

But the Jaguars weren’t finished. Ankeny Centennial gained steam with a late 8-0 surge, slicing a 16-point deficit down to just eight — 37-29 — as the clock ticked under four minutes to go.

But Joens responded with a huge and-1. With a double-digit cushion back in hand, City closed strong down the stretch.

“It was difficult all night,” Ankeny Centennial coach Scott DeJong said. “I thought we were fortunate to be down (eight). We felt pretty good, but we just kept turning the ball over.

“We thought we were ready to play against that 1-3-1 and, obviously, we weren’t. It was a tough challenge tonight, coming here and playing a team that can easily win the state championship — and in a hostile environment. They have a great environment here. It was loud. Hats off to City High. I really thought the difference was just our inability to get shots up.”

Added City coach Bill McTaggart: “We won’t see better man defense than Ankeny. They made us look pretty ugly at times, but I thought we turned it up on the defensive end ourselves.”

As one of 5A’s most potent teams, reaching the state tournament was on City’s mind dating all the way back into the preseason. Time and time again, the Little Hawks proved that goal was a feasible one, marching through much of this season’s competition with relative ease.

They’ll head to Des Moines searching for more.

“It’s exciting,” Nkumu said. “But we know we’ve got to keep our heads down. We’ve got to push through every single practice leading up to the final.

“We’re not done yet. We’ve got to make it to the last game.”

Dargan Southard covers preps, recruiting, Iowa and UNI athletics for the Iowa City Press-Citizen, The Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.